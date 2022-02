The financing is said to be an extension of ICON’s $207 million Series B that was announced last August. While the Austin-based company confirmed the latest raise, it declined to comment on its valuation or provide further details. However, sources familiar with the deal who wish to remain anonymous told TechCrunch that ICON’s valuation “is now approaching $2 billion” and that some existing investors put more money into the company.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO