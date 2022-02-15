Sarah Palin’s NY Times Lawsuit To Be Dismissed

Sarah Palin's libel lawsuit against the New York Times is set to be dismissed. The New York City federal judge in the case said he will dismiss the claim once the jury finishes deliberations. The judge told lawyers since the case will likely be appealed, he wants both the jury's and his decision to be available for consideration by future courts. The former Republican vice-presidential candidate said the publication defamed her in a 2017 editorial that linked her to the 2011 Arizona mass shooting that nearly took the life of former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords. The Times later issued a correction saying "no such link was established."