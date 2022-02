Active Directory Domain Services (AD DS) administration and management covers twelve major tasks. These activities cover a wide breadth of tasks and are not all performed solely by AD DS administrators. In fact, administrators can and should delegate several tasks to other members of their technical community, technicians, help desk personnel, even users such as team managers and administrative assistants. While delegation is a way to reduce the amount of work administrators have to do when managing AD DS infrastructures, it really only addresses one or two of the 12 tasks. Learn how you can reduce AD workloads through the implementation of proper management, automation and administration tools.

