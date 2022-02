In case you haven’t noticed, nearly everything in our society seems to become more contentious by the day. The polarization of our political parties is a direct reflection of our divided culture and society as a whole. The concepts of good and evil, moral and immoral, right and wrong, and truth and lies are no longer apparent or important as so many self-styled thinkers have attempted to convince us that these distinctions are not useful in dealing with each other in our modern society.

