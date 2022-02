The one thread connecting me to humanity lately has felt like it's been through Wordle, the viral word-guessing game that was recently acquired by The New York Times. Meanwhile, there are a million Wordle clones ready to toss that communal feeling in exchange for more personal word puzzle solving. One of them, a clone of Wordle, is available for the Game Boy if you download the file and sideload it with a compatible cartridge. Or you could load it onto a microSD card and put it into the Analogue Pocket, a new Game Boy-compatible handheld that I've slowly fallen in love with over the last few months.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO