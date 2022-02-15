Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway perfectly timed an out-of-left-field investment

Berkshire Hathaway stock is beating the market in 2022. Warren Buffett is beating the market in 2022. With Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) up 4.87% year-to-date, the Oracle is ahead of both the S&P 500 (down 8%) and the NASDAQ-100 (down 13%). It has been a great start to the year for an investor who, until recently, was written off as "washed up" by the financial press. For years, Buffett had been underperforming the S&P 500, which was being lifted ever higher by growth names. Although Buffett made some profitable investments in Apple (AAPL) and Snowflake (SNOW), he mostly missed the party in tech stocks. In 2020, the growth oriented Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) soared, absolutely crushing Buffett's performance in the same period. Tales of Buffett's demise circulated widely in the financial press.

