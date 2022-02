Coming from a studio mostly known for Killzone, a first-person shooter series, Horizon Zero Dawn had no right to be as amazing as it was when it released in 2017. Guerrilla was certainly no stranger to sci-fi, but Horizon's gameplay was such a departure from the developer's usual work it would have been understandable if it had its fair share of issues. Instead, it became one of the best action-RPGs to come out in recent memory. Its sequel Horizon Forbidden West continues that legacy.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO