Rams Plan for Super Bowl Victory Parade Wednesday

By City News Service
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Los Angeles Rams are planning to have something the Dodgers and Lakers didn't get -- a victory parade.

Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff said Monday that a Super Bowl victory parade will be Wednesday.

Demoff told reporters the parade will start at the Shrine Auditorium and end a relatively short distance away at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where a rally will be in the peristyle-end plaza outside the stadium.

The Rams played at the Coliseum from 2016-19 while SoFi Stadium was being built.

Although no formal announcement has been made, the Los Angeles Times, citing team officials, said the parade will start at 11 a.m. at the Shrine Auditorium, travel on Jefferson Boulevard to Figueroa Street, then head south to the Coliseum, where the rally will be at noon.

The exact route of the parade also was not immediately released.

The Dodgers and Lakers were denied victory parades following their 2020 championship seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rams claimed the Super Bowl title Sunday with a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Some fans have suggested that the Rams parade be expanded to also celebrate the Laker and Dodger victories. Among them was Laker star LeBron James.

``We, Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together!!!!'' James tweeted Monday. ``With a live concert afterwards to end it!! City of Champions. Congrats once again.''

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday the Rams victory capped a triumphant NFL return to the Southland.

``The NFL needed L.A., and L.A. needed the NFL,'' Garcetti told reporters in downtown Los Angeles. ``It was a broken-heart story. If it was Hollywood, it would have been maybe a rom-com. But at least some sort of romance. But it was our destiny to come back together.''

The mayor thanked NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, saying the league ``bet big on L.A., not just once but twice, with two great teams.''

NFL
NFL
LOS ANGELES, CA
NFL
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
FOOTBALL
