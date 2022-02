Findora, a leading privacy-focused Layer 1 blockchain, launches Prism, an on-chain bridge to allow the conversion of digital assets for retail users and developers alike. Most blockchains follow one of two record-keeping models: the unspent transaction output (UTXO) model or the account model. Blockchains such as Bitcoin use a UTXO model, while Ethereum uses an account model. Findora integrates both models into its chain architecture to capitalize on the advantages of each. By uniting these parallel chain approaches with Prism, Findora enables the automatic swap of tokens between the two without the need for a central intermediary.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 HOURS AGO