Addigy Partners with ‘The Ethical Hacker’ Ralph Echemendia on Several Cybersecurity Initiatives

By AIT News Desk
 4 days ago

New relationship strengthens Addigy’s cybersecurity architecture and reduces cybersecurity risks for customers. Addigy, the only cloud-based, multi-tenant Apple device management software that makes it easy for managed service providers (MSPs) and corporate IT teams to monitor and manage Mac, iPad, and iPhone devices from a single location, has partnered with “The...

