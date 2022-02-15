Batteries packed with heroin found in Alabama traffic stop

EUTAW, Ala. ( AP ) — Law officers in west Alabama say they found more than 12 kilograms of heroin hidden inside Duralast vehicle batteries.

Al.com reports that a Texas man was charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute after he was pulled over Feb. 10.

Federal court records show that drug task force agents stopped the man’s vehicle on Interstate 20/59 in Greene County for speeding and following to closely.

Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Quinn Harris says officers spotted three spare batteries in the rear of the vehicle. Harris said officers used a portable X-Ray machine to scan the batteries and found anomalies inside.

