ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Bobsleigh-Friedrich supreme in unprecedented German podium sweep

By David Kirton
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iObQn_0eEzIcqU00
2022 Beijing Olympics - Bobsleigh - 2-man Heat 2 - National Sliding Centre, Beijing, China - February 14, 2022. Francesco Friedrich of Germany and Thorsten Margis of Germany before their run. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

YANQING, China, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Any pretenders' hopes that the undisputed king of bobsleigh might relinquish his crown were brought crashing down to earth on Tuesday as Germany's Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis rocketed to another Olympic gold medal.

Friedrich, the police officer from Dresden, led three German teams in a sweep of the podium, a feat unprecedented in any Olympic bobsleigh event going back 98 years.

Friedrich was unsatisfied with his performance in the first heat - he and Margis led but a few bumps along the "Flying Snow Dragon" track meant compatriots Johannes Lochner and Florian Bauer were still capable of an upset.

In the race's finale, however, the master left no doubts about his superiority, hitting speeds close to 136 kilometres an hour as they rocketed through the -12 degrees Celsius air of the Yanqing hills.

Their time over four runs was 3:56.89, 0.49 seconds faster than Lochner and Bauer, and 1.69 seconds quicker than compatriots Christoph Hafer and Matthias Sommer who took bronze.

"Today in the third run we say we have to fight, we have to attack Hansi (Lochner), that we can make the distance," Friedrich said after the race.

"It was so great to come in the finish in the third run and see the 58.99. We want to be the only ones who come under 59 (seconds) and we did it."

It was an awesome show of German dominance even at an Olympics where the country has won seven out of eight available sliding golds and half the 24 sliding medals.

"It's a team victory," said Sommer. "We work together, we tested the sleds and the runners. It's a victory for Germany."

The country is bobsleigh's stronghold. It is home to a quarter of the world's bobsleigh tracks, with its team enjoying a warchest that is the envy of other winter sport federations, not to mention a crop of tremendous talent. L8N2UP5BR

"The whole season was the same thing, so I think nobody is surprised," said Switzerland's Michael Vogt, who finished in fourth.

"They have the best material, it is a pretty long track, so it's even harder for the other teams to reach them."

Friedrich, the man regarded as bobsleigh's greatest of all time added to his gold medals in the two-man and four-man events in Pyeongchang four years ago, with a chance at another four-man medal on Sunday.

A wave of shock rippled through the crowd as Britain's Brad Hall and Nick Gleeson flipped at high speed at the perilous curve 13, the bobsleigh skidding through the finish line with the two men's helmets uncomfortably close to the ice.

But they stood up and returned for a strong final run to finish in 11th place.

It was also Monaco's best Olympic finish in both summer and winter varieties, with Rudy Rinaldi and Boris Vain placing sixth.

Reporting by David Kirton, editing by Ed Osmond and Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francesco Friedrich
Person
Nick Gleeson
Person
Thorsten Margis
Person
Johannes Lochner
Person
Boris Vain
Person
Rudy Rinaldi
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Kamila Valieva returns in figure skating as Team GB beat Sweden in curling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
SPORTS
CBS News

Team USA's Alex Hall and Nick Goepper earn gold and silver in men's freeski slopestyle at Beijing Olympics

Team USA's Alex Hall and Nick Goepper won gold and silver, respectively, in the men's freeski slopestyle at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Tuesday night. Hall, 23. had the event's best score with 90.01 after completing an impressive array of moves in his winning run, including a leftside double cork 1620. The Alaska-born skier won his first-ever Olympics medal.
SPORTS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Shcherbakova wins figure skating gold as Valieva collapses

BEIJING — (AP) — Anna Shcherbakova won a stunning gold medal in women's figure skating at the Beijing Games on Thursday night, while teammate Kamila Valieva tumbled all the way out of the medals after a mistake-filled end to her controversial Olympics. Shcherbakova performed a near-flawless free skate...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Pyeongchang#Yanqing
Reuters

Ice hockey-Celebration and criticism again part of women's final

BEIJING, Feb 17 (Reuters) - As Canada and the United States battled it out in another high-quality Olympic women's ice hockey final on Thursday at the Beijing Games, the president of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) was busy defending the sport. The IIHF held up the gold medal thriller...
SPORTS
BBC

Winter Olympics: British bobsleigh crashes in Beijing

Great Britain's two-man bobsleigh team crashed on their third run at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The sled, being driven by Brad Hall with Nick Gleeson as brakeman, turned over after corner 13 at the Yanqing Sliding Centre. They walked away unhurt and returned for the fourth heat where...
SPORTS
The Guardian

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics daily briefing: Norway add to medal haul

Today in a nutshell: The US men’s team make an unexpected ice hockey exit but American skiers claim a men’s slopestyle 1-2 as Norway continue to dominate the medals. Next up: There is freestyle skiing, ice hockey, curling and short track speed skating still to come today. Tomorrow: the finale of the Kamila Valieva show.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Germany
Country
Switzerland
ClickOnDetroit.com

Last minute German sub Carl delivers Olympic gold in team sprint, Diggins off podium

Germany’s Victoria Carl was on the outside looking in coming off the final downhill into the stadium. It seemed as though she was not going to be able to recover and respond to the open real estate ROC’s Natalya Nepryayeva and Sweden’s Jonna Sundling created in their surge up the slight rise of the course.
WORLD
10NEWS

Beijing Rewind, Feb. 15: More US medals, a hockey stunner and a podium sweep

BEIJING, China — American freestyle skiers took silver and gold in slopestyle, but German bobsledders celebrated a historic sweep. Three U.S. skaters are headed for the women's free skate, but they struggled to break into medal contention. Meanwhile, lawyers made new claims in the latest Russian doping scandal. US...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Greek parliament approves major arms deals with France

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s parliament on Tuesday approved a 3 billion euro ($3.4 billion) agreement for three new French-made frigates that defense officials say are vital for addressing ongoing tensions with neighboring Turkey. Lawmakers also voted in favor of adding six new Rafale fighter jets to an...
WORLD
WNYT

Germany's Friedrich leads at two-man bobsled midpoint

At the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, pilot Francesco Friedrich and pusher Thorsten Margis tied Canada's Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz in a rare dead heat for gold. This time, bobsledding might experience something almost as exceptional: a podium sweep. Germany's gold medal favorites Friedrich/Margis – the defending champions in both the two- and four-man events – are only 0.15 seconds ahead of compatriots Johannes Lochner and Florian Bauer. Still, both duos are comfortably ahead of third-standing Russian Olympic Committee's Rostislav Gaitiukevich and Aleksey Laptev by more than half a second. The ROC team leads Germany's Christoph Hafer and Matthias Sommer by only 0.05 seconds with two heats to go.
SPORTS
Reuters

Biathlon-Sweden win gold in women's 4x6 km biathlon relay

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Sweden won gold in the women's 4x6 km biathlon relay at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team took the silver medal and Germany picked up the bronze. Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Peter Rutherford. Our Standards: The Thomson...
SPORTS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Winter Olympics: Russian skater Kamila Valieva blames grandfather’s medicine for failed test

BEIJING — Attorneys for Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva are blaming the 15-year-old’s failed December drug test on contamination from her grandfather’s heart medicine. According to The Associated Press and Reuters, Denis Oswald, the International Olympic Committee Disciplinary Commission’s permanent chair, said Valieva’s defense in a Sunday...
SPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

315K+
Followers
283K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy