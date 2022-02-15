ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

El Paso one of many Colorado counties that saw a drop in COVID-19 in last 7 days

By Dara Bitler
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — The good news continues for Colorado in terms of COVID-19 rates. The surge of the omicron variant is over and cases rates are dropping drastically .

As of Monday, the state’s seven-day positivity rate was 7.80%, which is down from 12.22% seven days ago. Positivity rate measures the amount of COVID positive tests to the total amount of tests taken.

Over the last week, 56 counties saw a decrease in COVID-19 positivity, 6 counties saw a rise, 1 county stayed the same and 1 county administered fewer than 10 tests.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment , incidence rates also dropped over the last week.

Credit: CDPHE 2/14/22

Here’s a look at positivity rates for every county over the last seven days :

One-week positivity rate:

  • Adams: 8.4% (down)
  • Alamosa: 7.5% (down)
  • Arapahoe: 7% (down)
  • Archuleta: 10.5% (down)
  • Baca: 6.5% (down)
  • Bent: 4.7%% (down)
  • Boulder: 7% (down)
  • Broomfield: 8.2% (down)
  • Chaffee: 7% (down)
  • Cheyenne: 2.1% (down)
  • Clear Creek: 7.3% (down)
  • Conejos: 7.7% (down)
  • Costilla: 16.7% (up)
  • Crowley: 5.3% (down)
  • Custer: 15.2% (down)
  • Delta: 12.5% (down)
  • Denver: 6% (down)
  • Dolores: 4.3% (down)
  • Douglas: 8.5% (down)
  • Eagle: 11.2% (down)
  • El Paso: 8.8% (down)
  • Elbert: 10.2% (down)
  • Fremont: 6.8% (down)
  • Garfield: 7.7% (down)
  • Gilpin: 7.1% (down)
  • Grand: 8.8% (down)
  • Gunnison: 6.4% (down)
  • Hinsdale: Fewer than 10 tests over last week
  • Huerfano: 10% (down)
  • Jackson: 12.5% (up)
  • Jefferson: 7.2% (down)
  • Kiowa: 11.8% (up)
  • Kit Carson: 2.6% (down)
  • La Plata: 10.9% (down)
  • Lake: 11.1% (same)
  • Larimer: 8.1% (down)
  • Las Animas: 7.5% (down)
  • Lincoln: 7.7% (down)
  • Logan: 5.6% (down)
  • Mesa: 8.8% (down)
  • Mineral: 18.2% (up)
  • Moffat: 11.2% (down)
  • Montezuma: 13.3% (down)
  • Montrose: 11.2% (down)
  • Morgan: 5.9% (down)
  • Otero: 3.5% (down)
  • Ouray: 12% (up)
  • Park: 10.7% (down)
  • Phillips: 6.1% (down)
  • Pitkin: 13.7% (down)
  • Prowers: 6.4% (down)
  • Pueblo: 6.8% (down)
  • Rio Blanco: 10.2% (down)
  • Rio Grande: 9.1% (down)
  • Routt: 6.6% (down)
  • Saguache: 19.3% (up)
  • San Juan: 9.1% (down)
  • San Miguel: 10% (down)
  • Sedgwick: 8.9% (down)
  • Summit: 7.6% (down)
  • Teller: 7.1% (down)
  • Washington: 13.7% (down)
  • Weld: 10.5% (down)
  • Yuma: 13.4% (down)

What is the positivity percent?

According to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health , the percent positive is exactly what it sounds like: the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that are actually positive, or: (positive tests)/(total tests) x 100%. The percent positive (sometimes called the “percent positive rate” or “positivity rate”) helps public health officials answer questions such as:

  • What is the current level of SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) transmission in the community?
  • Are we doing enough testing for the amount of people who are getting infected?

The percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet, Johns Hopkins shared.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

