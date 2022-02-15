You have probably noticed that there are many packaged food products on the market claiming to be "healthy." But have you ever wondered if they actually are? After all, many health experts recommend avoiding prepared and heavily processed foods (per Verywell Fit ). Instead, they suggest eating whole foods like fresh fruits and vegetables , whole grains , lean proteins , some dairy products, and healthy fats , along with other minimally processed items. However, many of us rely on convenient, packaged food products to make up at least some portion of our daily diets.

The good news is that there are healthy options out there. To decide which products to buy, be sure to read and understand food nutrition labels. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) , it is important to pay attention to serving size, calories , and nutrients. You should also be on the lookout for products with shorter, recognizable ingredient lists.

Although the healthiest foods don't usually wear labels, there are a few health food brands that are actually worth buying. While our list is far from exhaustive, it focuses on easy-to-find brands in a range of different food categories, including grains, meats, dairy, snacks, condiments, and frozen foods . Best of all, many of these brands are not only healthy for you, but also healthy for our planet. Happy shopping!

Bob's Red Mill

If you have gone down the baking aisle lately, odds are you've seen a growing range of Bob's Red Mill products. Along with their many types of flours, you can also find Bob's Red Mill snack bars, baking aids, oats, protein powders, grains, beans, seeds, and even easy baking mixes. Epicurious calls Bob's Red Mill the "holy grail for grains and flours," along with recommending a number of their products that will change the way you cook. These include chickpea flour, wheat germ, coconut flour, arrowroot starch, and sorghum.

Bob's Red Mill is well-known for helping people accommodate dietary limitations. Along those lines, NPR describes how the company became a gluten-free giant ahead of its time. Founder Bob Moore, who is now in his 90s, got started on milling whole grains back in the early 1980s. After learning about how people with celiac disease and gluten sensitivities had limited food options, he began to make gluten-free products. Now, Bob's Red Mill offers over 100 gluten-free options, with a full wing of their 325,000-square-foot warehouse dedicated to gluten-free foods.

RXBar

RXBar is best known for its –– well, RX bars. These high-protein bars come in a wide variety of yummy flavors, including Chocolate Sea Salt, Peanut Butter, Blueberry, and Chocolate Chip. The simple, whole food ingredients are listed right on the front of the packaging, so you know exactly what you are eating (i.e. 3 egg whites, 6 almonds, 4 cashews, 2 dates, no B.S.). Along with their bars, RXBar also offers nut butters, oats, and cereal products.

As Business Insider reports, "Anything not listed on the front packaging can be found in the ingredients list in the back, but most RX Bars have fewer than ten ingredients -- all of which you will recognize." With a healthy product that also tastes good, RXBar recently sold to Kellogg for $600 million: "RX Bars are delicious, good for you, and they're clean and simple. That is why people love them."

Stack examines whether RXBars are actually healthy, quickly applauding their high protein, high fiber, and healthy fat content. While they do contain sugar, it mostly comes from the addition of dates . This isn't a bad thing, since dates also contain "significant amounts of potassium, vitamin B-6 and iron, but it's their high fiber content that really makes them a smart sweetener."

Dave's Killer Bread

As far as breads on the shelf go, dietitians seem to agree that Dave's Killer Bread is a good option. If you aren't familiar yet with the story behind the bread, it goes like this: Co-founder Dave Dahl grew up in a family of bakers, but his life took a different turn when he landed in prison for 15 years. After completing his sentence, he realized that he wanted to turn his life around and returned to the family bakery. There, Dave began to test "killer" bread recipes which tasted great, were packed with seeds and grains, and used organic and non-GMO ingredients. The company now produces multiple varieties of "killer bread": thin-sliced bread, bagels, English muffins, burger buns, and even snack bars.

At the request of Eat This, Not That! , registered dietitian Brittany Modell takes a closer look at the nutrition behind Dave's Killer Bread. "One slice of bread contains 5 grams of protein (quite high for bread!) and 5 grams of dietary fiber, which is excellent." She also points out that each slice offers 5 grams of sugar, which is significant but also comparable to many other bread brands. In other words, you are likely better off choosing the high protein and fiber content of Dave's Killer Bread over other packaged bread products.

Primal Kitchen

Condiments like salad dressings and mayonnaise can be hidden sources of sugar and sodium –– and that's a bummer if you want to liven up an otherwise healthy diet. Fortunately, Primal Kitchen provides quite a few healthy alternatives. From kitchen staples like ketchup, ranch dressing, and pasta sauce to delicious avocado oils, buffalo sauce, and queso-style dip, the company uses simple ingredients to create products that still taste good. NBC News reports that Primal Kitchen's salad dressings are sugar-, soy-, and dairy-free, certified paleo- and keto-friendly, and nutritionist-approved. Note that their taste testers especially enjoyed the balsamic vinaigrette, honey mustard, and caesar dressings.

Apparently, Well+Good feels the same about Primal Kitchen's honey mustard, including it in their recommendations for 11 healthy salad dressings. Registered dietitian EA Steward states, "It's rich in heart-healthy, anti-inflammatory monounsaturated fats from avocado oil, and unlike so many bottled dressings containing additives, this Primal Kitchen Honey Mustard dressing has simple whole foods-based ingredients you would cook with at home." If you like what Primal Kitchen is doing, you may also be interested in checking out Tessamae 's dressings and condiments.

Kashi

For over 35 years, Kashi has offered a range of products intended to "nourish people and planet with plant-powered passion." Their website states, "We value not just the foods we make, but how we make them by being progressive and mindful of sustainable and ethical farming practices. Inside every box, bag and wrapper, there's not just real food, but a real food philosophy at work." Kashi is perhaps best known for their breakfast cereals, but also makes tasty frozen waffles and convenient snack bars.

Verywell Fit cites Kashi Go Lean breakfast cereal as one of the seven best healthy cereals, according to a dietitian. It is recognized for its high protein content (12 grams per serving), along with containing a full 13 grams of fiber. On the downside, Go Lean also includes 7 grams of added sugar. Alternatively, Healthline recommends Kashi 7 Grain Whole Nuggets, which are much lower in sugar than Kashi's other options (and other cereals in general). Kashi's nuggets, which are similar to Post Grape Nuts in appearance, are made with seven types of grains, including oats, wheat, rye, barley, buckwheat, and triticale.

Amy's

When considering which frozen meals to buy, we suggest looking for ones with whole food ingredients, and keeping the following in mind: "Your best bet is one with less than 500 calories and no more than 600 milligrams of sodium. You also don't want to go too low in calories -- if a meal sits below the 300- to 350-calorie mark, you'll want to beef it up with a side of lean protein like shrimp or lentils, a healthy fat such as avocado or olives, or a fruit or starchy vegetable. And you'll want to aim for a meal with at least 10 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber. These nutrients help keep you fuller for longer, so you won't be raiding the pantry a few hours later" (via NBC News ).

As frozen foods go, dietitians really like Amy's . Not only does Amy's make favorites like pizza and macaroni & cheese, they also offer international cuisine –– Mexican, Thai, Chinese, and Indian. Taste testers at Self loved Amy's Roasted Vegetable Lasagna and Amy's Cheese & Pesto Pizza, both of which met specific requirements from their registered dietitian. Amy's also provides plenty of low-sodium options, including Amy's Brown Rice & Vegetables, which has only 270 milligrams per serving.

Califia Farms

Califia Farms produces plant-based, dairy-free products including almond, oat, and coconut milks, creamers, cold brewed coffees, and more. According to their website, these health-focused products are vegan, kosher, and gluten-, carrageenan-, and soy-free. They are also non-GMO project verified and use BPA-free packaging.

CEO Dave Ritterbush recently told Food Navigator that the California-based company has been enjoying solid growth since the pandemic, with a recent surge in ready-to-drink coffees and creamers. He also stated that plant-based milks continue to take shares from the overall dairy market.

If you wish to avoid regular milk, creamer, or half and half in your morning cup of coffee, registered dietitian Amy Cambell recommends Califia Farms Unsweetened Almond Milk Creamer (via Diabetes Self-Management ). She describes it as " a rich, full-bodied coffee creamer that won't have you missing your usual creamer one bit". You can find more healthy, non-dairy creamer options from yet another health food brand worth buying –– Nutpods come in sweetened and unsweetened varieties. Don't miss their holiday flavors!

EPIC Provisions

If you are a fan of 100% grass-fed meats but also appreciate the convenience of packaged foods, look no further than EPIC Provisions for some healthy, humane, and easy-to-grab snacking options. According to their website, "EPIC epitomizes real foods and will always be humane, pasture centered, and most importantly, delicious." The company is best known for their EPIC bars, which contain a variety of meats, nuts, dried fruits, and seasonings.

Men's Health describes EPIC bars as simple, straightforward, and the "no-nonsense snack you need right now". EPIC Provisions also offers animal-based rinds, sticks, bites, broths, and fats. All products are Whole 30 approved; some are keto-friendly.

If you're looking for a hearty snack, EPIC bars may be the way to go. Keep in mind that they are fairly dense due to the addition of fruit and nuts. If you prefer a more basic jerky, consider trying a Chomps meat stick. Similar to EPIC bars, Chomps are made from 100% grass-fed meats. Additionally, they contain zero sugar.

True Story

"True Story believes in a future of food that is a return to what is real and true. A future that is respectful to the source of our food – the soil, the animals, and the farmers. True Story is nurturing a community of family farmers, artisan producers, progressive retailers and food lovers who are dedicated to this future," states The National Provisioner , reporting on the brand's launch in 2017.

Although True Story recently introduced raw Kurobuta pork to their line (per Nosh ), the brand is best known for their packaged deli meats, hot dogs, sausages, bacon, and charcuterie –– not exactly what you think of when we say "health food", right? But unlike other brands, True Story remains focused on simple, clean, natural, and organic ingredients produced in sustainable ways. All products are gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, and wheat-free. As for nitrates (potentially harmful preservatives that are commonly added to packaged meats), the company website explains that only naturally occurring nitrites, such as those found in celery as a result of photosynthesis, are present in their products.

Not sure if meat is even healthy? It depends on which ones you eat. Regina Ragone, RD, told Provisioner Online , "Animal protein sources, such as lean meats like True Story, are similar to the protein found in your body. These protein sources are considered to be complete sources of protein because they contain all of the essential amino acids that your body needs to function effectively."

Tribali Foods

In an interview with Fed and Fit , Tribali Foods founder Angela Mavridis shares that her father owned and operated a hamburger fast food restaurant while she was growing up. As a result, she became a vegetarian, journeyed into fitness, and started to eat a lot of frozen vegetarian patties. Later on, she studied nutrition and realized that her body needed something more. She began to eat 100% grass-fed beef –– and hasn't looked back.

Tribali Foods offers 100% grass-fed frozen meats that are free-range, paleo-friendly, Whole-30 approved, and free of dairy, canola oil, gluten, antibiotics, hormones, and soy. Plus, they actually taste good. In a taste test, Eat This, Not That! ranked Tribali's Mediterranean-style beef patties as one of the best frozen burgers out there: "Immediately you get this rich meaty taste that's lifted by acidic notes from the lemon peel and pairs nicely with the herbal notes of spearmint, parsley, and rosemary."

Amy Shapiro, RD, gave her thumbs-up on a newer Tribali breakfast option: Chicken & Apple mini sliders. "Tribali Foods' new sausage product does pass my clean food test. With minimal ingredients, family farm-raised organic chicken, and fruit sweetened and flavored with spices , there is nothing I don't like about this—as long as you stick to the serving size" (via Eat This, Not That! ).

Nuttzo

Are you looking for protein-packed nut butters and bars that the whole family will love? If so, now's the time to go a little Nuttzo !

This San Diego-based company offers a line of mixed nut and seed butters, along with a couple of snack bars. According to their website, Nuttzo products contain high-quality ingredients without added sugar and oils. They are available in organic, all-natural, GMO-project verified, gluten-free, palm oil-free, soy-free, peanut-free, tree-nut free, refined-sugar free, and BPA-free varieties.

Men's Health reports, "NuttZo was created by a mother trying to maximize the vitamins, minerals, and nutrients that could be packed into 2 Tbsp of a nut butter in an effort to improve the health of her newly adopted nutrient deficient children." For those who haven't yet tried Nuttzo, founder and CEO Danielle Dietz-LiVolsi recommends starting out with Peanut Pro (via The Baltimore Sun ). She describes it as having that awesome peanut flavor, along with other nutritious nuts and seeds. Go ahead and eat it in a PB&J, on a banana, or right out of the jar.

Siggi's

Although yogurt tends to be billed as a healthy food, the reality is that some types of yogurt are better for you than others. You should be aware that yogurt can be packed with sugar, but it can also be a good source of calcium and protein. Prevention discusses the 14 healthiest yogurt brands, according to dietitians. Along with several popular Greek-style options, they recommend Siggi's plain nonfat yogurt and Siggi's 2% coconut yogurt, stating "Siggi's yogurts are a type of Icelandic skyr, meaning they are super strained, resulting in a tremendously thick, lower-carb spoonful." Siggi's is generally known for "simple ingredients" and "not a lot of sugar."

Fooducate gives most of Siggi's yogurt flavors an A for "much better than average." The products are minimally processed and a naturally good source of calcium, while also offering 15 to 16 grams of protein per serving. If you're trying to avoid added sugars, keep an eye on which flavor you choose. For instance, certified nutritionist Karin Adoni Ben-David shares (via InsideHook ) that although most of the ingredients in Siggi's Vanilla are good, this flavor also contains one that is questionable: "The second ingredient is agave which is basically sugar and not the best type. Even though agave was marketed smartly as a low glycemic sweetener, it actually has the highest levels of fructose — even more than the notoriously known high fructose corn syrup."

Kettle & Fire

There are quite a few good reasons to drink bone broth. For one, it is nutritious. It may also help protect your joints and bones. And bone broth has even been purported to reduce inflammation, aid sleep, and support weight loss (per Medical News Today ).

Women's Health explains that bone broth is made by boiling bones, usually for more than 24 hours. If you don't have the time (or motivation) to make your own, Kettle & Fire provides a "convenient, delicious, and nutritious" solution with their line of grass-fed and finished, sippable bone broths and soups. Their products are made from the bones of humanely raised cattle and chicken, containing no additives, preservatives, antibiotics, hormones, artificial flavors or colors, or extra sodium.

Verywell Fit cites Kettle & Fire as the best organic bone broth due to its taste, nutritional content, and value, while Women's Health includes the brand on their list of best bone broths to buy, according to nutritionists. You can choose from seven different varieties, including turmeric ginger, mushroom chicken, chipotle beef, and coconut curry. Or, try Pacific Foods –– another great brand for healthy broths and soups.

Simple Mills

For a healthy snack brand, Simple Mills makes "clean, nutritious foods for a better life." Their offerings, all of which are 100% gluten-free and non-GMO, include crackers, cookies, bars, baking mixes, and even frosting. (Okay, so to call some of the products healthy may be a bit of a stretch. That said, they are definitely healthier than many other packaged snack food brands). The vast majority of Simple Mills' products are also vegan, paleo-friendly, and kosher.

Let's talk about the Almond Flour Sea Salt crackers, which Prevention 's dietitians rank as the best overall healthy crackers for snacking. One taster commented, ""Good crunch—heartier than saltines, but in that zone." Sound good? Well+Good are also fans of the product, calling them the best gluten-free crackers that dietitians love to snack on. Maggie Michalczyk, RD, explains, "Made with simple ingredients like almond flour, sunflower seeds, and flax seeds—and nothing artificial ever—these are a definite snacking win for anyone looking for a gluten-free, grain-free, corn-free, and dairy-free option." For another healthy cracker option, check out Mary's Gone Crackers.

Annie's

If you have kids (and even if you don't), you are probably already familiar with Annie's . The brand is probably best known for boxed mac and cheese, along with cute, bunny-shaped graham crackers. Annie's also produces canned soups, boxed meals, cereal, baking mixes, refrigerated dough, dressings, condiments, and oh-so-many snacks: crackers, cookies, bars, puffs, frozen treats, and more. Annie's aims to use sustainable ingredients and responsible packaging. Some of their products are organic, gluten-free, and/or vegan.

There has been some debate over whether Annie's products are actually healthy. According to Mental Floss , "Although Annie's products are organic and free of GMOs, trans fats, and added sugar, some critics argue that Annie's is not as healthy as it purports to be. These critics point out that a serving of Annie's mac and cheese has a similar amount of calories, sodium, and saturated fat as Kraft mac and cheese, and Annie's uses refined flour as opposed to whole grain flour. In response, Annie's has reiterated that its goal is to make cleaner, more natural versions of convenience foods."

Annie's has also stated that they are eradicating the use of phthalates, a potentially harmful chemical found in some cheese products, from their products (per Insider ). Bottom line on this family-friendly brand: If you're a busy parent who sometimes needs to buy packaged foods, you could do a lot worse than Annie's.

Nature's Path

If you like to eat boxed cereal for breakfast, Nature's Path has some good options. Along with cereal, they also offer granola, bars, oatmeal, and chips. According to the Center for Food as Medicine , "The company is dedicated to being socially responsible by creating delicious organic breakfast and snack foods that suit a variety of dietary needs, but beyond their products, Nature's Path strongly pledges to reach sustainability goals and actively give back to communities in need."

As an example, FoodSided reports that Nature's Path Regenerative Organic Certified Oats is not only good for you, but could also benefit the environment. "When given a choice, many people prefer an option that is not only good for them, but good for the planet. Nature's Path is encouraging people to start their day with a breakfast that could help save the planet. In the process, that bowl of oatmeal can also be a way to fuel the day with good nutrition."

Consumer Reports ranks Nature's Path Organic Heritage Flakes as a top pick for both nutrition and taste in their traditional cereal category. A one-cup serving contains 160 calories, 7 grams of fiber, and 5 grams of protein. Other customer favorites include Pumpkin Seed & Flax granola, Dark Chocolate & Red Berries granola, and Sunrise Crunchy Maple cereal (per Nature's Path ).

Siete Foods

For lovers of all things crunchy, Siete Foods has you covered with healthy snack options. This Mexican-American food brand produces delicious, grain-free products including chips, tortillas, seasonings, and sauces. Healthline includes Siete tortilla chips on their list of 8 best healthy chips. This paleo-friendly item comes in a variety of delicious flavors and is made with avocado oil, often considered a healthier alternative to highly refined oils like canola and soybean.

Of course, some of you may be wondering whether chips can ever really count as healthy. A Huffington Post article explains that while it would be a mistake to eat chips with the intention of replacing vegetables, if you're looking for a salty, crunchy snack, there are healthy chip brands available –– including Siete. Registered dietitian Vanessa Risetto explains, "These chips are grain free, low in calories and decent on the protein amounts. They're also pretty flavorful, with fun flavors like lime, which is a favorite of mine."

Lundberg Family Farms

Most dietitians recommend whole grains as an integral part of a healthy diet. Since Albert Lundberg fled the Nebraska dust bowl in 1937, four generations of Lundbergs have cultivated the family's rice fields using sustainable farming practices (via Lundberg Family Farms ). These days, their product line includes organic and non-GMO grains, snacks, and ready-to-heat offerings. According to their website, family favorites include Organic Wild Blend Gourmet Rice, Organic Thin Stackers (Red Rice & Quinoa), and Organic Rice Pilaf (Cilantro Lime).

Healthline praises Lundberg Family Farms' Organic Long-Grain Brown Rice on their list of best brands of rice for 2021. And if you're not yet eating brown rice instead of white rice, here's why you should: "Unlike white rice, brown rice is considered a whole grain because it contains all parts of the grain — the bran, germ, and endosperm. Thus, it's often higher in fiber, protein, and certain minerals like manganese and magnesium than white rice."

