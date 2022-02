Rapper DaBaby and his lawyer have responded to the lawsuit he was served after the rapper and his crew put hands and feet on his baby mama's brother earlier this week at a bowling alley. Brandon Bills, the 29-year-old brother of singer DaniLeigh is suing DaBaby over the fight now. His reasoning for the swift lawsuit included assault, battery, emotional distress, and negligence according to court documents.

