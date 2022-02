A new meta-analysis finds that 2 out of 3 kids under age 5 are exceeding screen time guidelines of more than 1 hour per day. The news that kids are getting more than the recommended amount of screen time is probably unshocking to pretty much everyone, but it’s important: the habits around screen usage formed when kids are young are likely to be maintained over time, say the study’s authors.

