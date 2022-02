The price of a new Chevy Silverado 1500 or GMC Sierra 1500 could be set to rise after workers at the GM Silao Assembly plant in Mexico voted in a new independent union. Workers at the GM Silao Plant voted in the new SINTTIA union last week, ousting the Federation of Mexican Workers (also known as CTM) union that represented them previously. Workers at GM Silao said the CTM union had failed to campaign on behalf of their interests, citing low pay and unsafe working conditions at the facility, among other problems. Wages at the plant currently range from around $9 to $33 per day, compared to wages of $18 to $32 an hour at the automaker’s North American facilities.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO