Want to Experience Squid Games? Just Go to Saudi Arabia

Brazil lashed out Saturday at US criticism of President Jair Bolsonaro's recent trip to Russia, after Washington chided the far-right leader for visiting Vladimir Putin amid the escalating Ukraine crisis.
The Brazilian foreign ministry said it "regrets the tone" of statements Friday by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who said the visit had left Brazil looking isolated from the "vast majority of the global community."
The United States tried to dissuade Bolsonaro from visiting Russia, which has been massing troops on Ukraine's borders, triggering US warnings of an imminent invasion.
But the Brazilian leader pressed ahead, meeting his Russian counterpart Wednesday and voicing Brazil's "solidarity" with Russia.
