ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets Free Agent Profile: What to do with OT Conor McDermott?

By Tyler Calvaruso
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ptKTV_0eEzFBt600

Before Joe Douglas can focus on external targets, he has a handful of impending in-house free agents to evaluate.

The Jets have more than a few players set to hit the open market this offseason. Some won’t factor into New York’s plans for 2022, while others, it’s safe to assume, the Jets would like to keep around for a while. Either way, Douglas has a lot of work to do to put together a competitive roster for Robert Saleh’s second year at the helm.

Conor McDermott has been with the Jets since 2019 due in large part to his versatility. The 29-year-old can play multiple positions on the offensive line and has been called upon to do just that during his time with the organization.

Should the Jets bring McDermott back as offensive line depth again in 2022? Let’s evaluate the situation in our latest free agent profile.

Pros of bringing him back

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yjtd4_0eEzFBt600
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

McDermott’s versatility affords the Jets a bit of roster flexibility. His ability to play tackle and guard has saved New York a spot on its 53-man roster the last three years. McDermott had a strong 2021 season, according to Pro Football Focus, as he finished the year with a solid 68.4 grade.

Cons of bringing him back

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e4ba5_0eEzFBt600
AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes

Don’t let the PFF grade fool you — McDermott was not that good for the Jets this past season. He allowed four sacks and even more pressures over 135 snaps, which led to collapsed pockets and put Zach Wilson in a bad position.

The Verdict

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e8Kev_0eEzFBt600
AP Photo/Matt Patterson

McDermott’s time in New York should be up this offseason. His versatility is nice, but his performance has been sub-optimal for a while and the Jets need more out of their offensive line depth. McDermott might have a case to fight for a roster spot in training camp, but that’s about it. He shouldn’t be considered a set-in-stone part of New York’s 2022 plans.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Responds To Tom Brady

Matthew Stafford is enjoying himself at the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl parade on Wednesday afternoon. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and his team are celebrating their championship in Los Angeles today. Stafford and his teammates are managing to stay hydrated. Video of a feeling good Stafford giving a speech at...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
NFL
The Spun

A Blockbuster Cowboys Trade Idea Is Being Floated

When a team’s season ends earlier than expected, front office leaders tend to make several drastic moves during the offseason. The Dallas Cowboys might not be an exception. On Thursday, Mike Fisher of Cowboy Maven floated around the possibility of the Dallas Cowboys orchestrating a blockbuster trade involving standout offensive lineman Tyron Smith.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Make Decision On Kirk Cousins: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested Deshaun Watson had his eyes on the Minnesota Vikings. That put Kirk Cousins’ future with the organization in jeopardy. However, on Thursday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested that Cousins will be the team’s starting quarterback when the 2022 season kicks off.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#The Jets#American Football#Jets Free Agent Profile#Pro Football Focus#Verdict Mcdermott
The Spun

The Steelers Continue To Be Linked To 1 Quarterback

With the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger after the 2021 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are on the hunt for their next starting quarterback. And with the 20th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, the organization’s next QB1 could very well come in the form of a talented rookie option.
NFL
The Spun

Atlanta Falcons Release Former First Round Draft Pick

On Wednesday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons announced the team parted ways with a former first-round pick. Atlanta decided it was time to move on from pass rusher and outside linebacker Dante Fowler. He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. “The Falcons...
NFL
The Spun

Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces Decision: NFL Fans React

After Sunday’s Super Bowl victory, rumors began to swirl about a potential early retirement for 36-year-old head coach Sean McVay. During yesterday’s championship parade in Los Angeles, McVay and superstar Rams defender Aaron Donald were both quoted saying, “run it back.” Now, the head coach’s fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, has confirmed his return to the Rams organization in 2022.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Arizona Cardinals release former All-Pro cornerback

Former All-Pro cornerback Malcolm Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but did not play a game for the team. He announced his retirement back in August. On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they are releasing Butler from the team’s reserve/retired list. And NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that he’s heard Butler is considering a possible NFL return.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens players respond to cryptic tweet by Packers OLB Za'Darius Smith

The Baltimore Ravens have seen many different homegrown players depart their team for other opportunities over the years in free agency. Some of those players have gone on to have successful careers, while others have struggled. A recent example of a player who took off after leaving Baltimore is outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, who signed a four-year, $66 million contract with the Green Bay Packers during the 2019 offseason.
NFL
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley gives insight on infamous QB sneaks

There’s plays that stand out in every NFL season, but last season for the New York Giants, their most memorable plays were notable for the wrong reason. Those plays were the back to back quarterback sneaks that the offense ran against Washington, despite being backed up near their own end zone. Understandably, many were confused by what the Giants were doing and the moment was immediately mocked on social media.
NFL
Empire Sports Media

One trade piece the Yankees can cash in on this off-season

The Yankees have a few players on the roster who could be viewed as trade bait once the lockout ends and the off-season once again picks up. With Spring Training ready to begin and Opening Day quickly nearing, the owners and players union desperately need to find a middle ground before the impact becomes extreme.
MLB
ClutchPoints

New York Giants: 1 player who could be a surprise roster cut in the 2022 offseason

It was an abysmal year for the New York Giants, however, they have a brighter future ahead. With Brian Daboll leading the way as the new head coach the franchise is hopeful for a quick turnaround. New York needs some help offensively, but there are a few names that could be released soon. For that reason, we take a look at a potential surprise Giants roster cut in the 2022 offseason.
NFL
NESN

Michele Tafoya Reveals Annual Act Of Kindness By Bill Belichick

This might surprise you, but Bill Belichick apparently isn’t a Scrooge during the holiday season. Veteran NFL sideline reporter Michele Tafoya recently was a guest on the “Sports Media with Richard Deitsch” podcast and shed light on a softer side of Belichick. Tafoya and her family can set their watch to receiving some holiday cheer from the New England Patriots head coach every year.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

79K+
Followers
125K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy