Jets Free Agent Profile: What to do with OT Conor McDermott?

Before Joe Douglas can focus on external targets, he has a handful of impending in-house free agents to evaluate.

The Jets have more than a few players set to hit the open market this offseason. Some won’t factor into New York’s plans for 2022, while others, it’s safe to assume, the Jets would like to keep around for a while. Either way, Douglas has a lot of work to do to put together a competitive roster for Robert Saleh’s second year at the helm.

Conor McDermott has been with the Jets since 2019 due in large part to his versatility. The 29-year-old can play multiple positions on the offensive line and has been called upon to do just that during his time with the organization.

Should the Jets bring McDermott back as offensive line depth again in 2022? Let’s evaluate the situation in our latest free agent profile.

Pros of bringing him back

McDermott’s versatility affords the Jets a bit of roster flexibility. His ability to play tackle and guard has saved New York a spot on its 53-man roster the last three years. McDermott had a strong 2021 season, according to Pro Football Focus, as he finished the year with a solid 68.4 grade.

Cons of bringing him back

Don’t let the PFF grade fool you — McDermott was not that good for the Jets this past season. He allowed four sacks and even more pressures over 135 snaps, which led to collapsed pockets and put Zach Wilson in a bad position.

The Verdict

McDermott’s time in New York should be up this offseason. His versatility is nice, but his performance has been sub-optimal for a while and the Jets need more out of their offensive line depth. McDermott might have a case to fight for a roster spot in training camp, but that’s about it. He shouldn’t be considered a set-in-stone part of New York’s 2022 plans.