Georgia Baseball season is just around the corner, getting underway this Friday at Foley Field as the Diamond Dawgs take on Albany (2:00 p.m. ET). If you are thinking about giving Georgia Baseball a try, I encourage you to do so. If you’ve already decided that it’s worth a shot, then you’re in the right place as DawgsHQ builds up to Opening Day with previews of the three aspects of baseball: on the mound, in the field and at the plate. In case you missed it, yesterday’s preview discussed Georgia’s pitching. Today we breakdown the defense behind them.

BASEBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO