Nick Cannon: Says He Wants Mariah Carey Back On His New Song

By Don Juan Fasho
 4 days ago

Nick Cannon has a new song out called “Alone” and on the song, he says that he wants Mariah Carey back.

As He celebrates Valentine’s Day with his new single “Alone,” an ode to his ex-wife Mariah Carey. Over a sample of Mariah’s “Alone In Love,” Nick reveals that he still has feelings for the mother of his twins.

“I say I’m cool when I know I miss it / I’d trade it all for the case / If I could have you back / If I could go back to where we started at,” he sings on the emotional track.( Rap-Up )

Check out the song below:

