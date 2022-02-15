Houston, We Have A Valuation Problem

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify. Stocks closed lower on Friday to wrap up a second straight week of losses while bonds rallied, as investors sought safety from the tensions between Russia and Ukraine ahead of the long Presidents Day weekend. U.S. officials warned that they expect a Russian attack in the next few days, although the Russian foreign minister agreed to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Blinken next week. War worries outweighed news that otherwise might have lifted investors' spirits, including an increase in sales of previously-owned homes last month and comments from key Federal Reserve officials suggesting that the central bank might raise interest rates by a quarter point rather than a half point. For the week, the S&P 500 fell 1.6%, the Nasdaq Composite closed down 1.8%, and the Dow Jones average slid 1.9%.

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO