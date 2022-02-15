ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, We Have A Valuation Problem

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Reserve (Fed) announced its widely anticipated taper in the first week of November. In our last contribution to this blog four months ago, we described U.S. high yield as a potentially safer middle ground compared to investment grade fixed income and equities. We also made an argument for high...

Wall Street Breakfast: Washington, We Have A Problem

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify. With markets laser-focused on the situation in Ukraine this week, investors seemed to shrug off the latest figures on red-hot inflation. Stocks powered higher yesterday despite a PPI that showed U.S. wholesale prices in January soaring 9.7% from a year ago, more than twice analyst estimates and just short of the largest jump on record seen in May 2021. A slew of more important data is on tap for today, like retail sales, industrial production, the housing market index and FOMC minutes, which could shed further light on how price pressures are impacting the economy.
Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify. Stocks closed lower on Friday to wrap up a second straight week of losses while bonds rallied, as investors sought safety from the tensions between Russia and Ukraine ahead of the long Presidents Day weekend. U.S. officials warned that they expect a Russian attack in the next few days, although the Russian foreign minister agreed to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Blinken next week. War worries outweighed news that otherwise might have lifted investors' spirits, including an increase in sales of previously-owned homes last month and comments from key Federal Reserve officials suggesting that the central bank might raise interest rates by a quarter point rather than a half point. For the week, the S&P 500 fell 1.6%, the Nasdaq Composite closed down 1.8%, and the Dow Jones average slid 1.9%.
Some Hawks Soaring

Fed actions, such as potentially raising the entire yield curve, may be a key asset-price driver for 2022. Fed actions, such as potentially raising the entire yield curve, may be a key asset-price driver for 2022. Brazil, South Africa, Malaysia, Mexico and China were the Fund's largest positions in January.
#Inflation#Real Assets#Mutual Fund#Deflation#The Federal Reserve#Fed
What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
FDA says 'executive' who was caught on video saying Biden will force annual COVID shot that will be a 'fountain of revenue' for drug companies does NOT work on vaccine matters and doesn't represent views of agency

The Food and Drug administration has said the 'purported' executive caught on video saying COVID boosters would be an annual requirement doesn't work on 'vaccine matters' and 'does not represent the views' of the agency. Project Veritas released a report Wednesday with edited video snippets from at least two secretly-recorded...
Migrants sew their mouths shut en route to US border to raise alarm on immigration policies

Some undocumented migrants have been sewing their mouths shut and going on hunger strike to get attention from the Mexican government over its immigration policy.The migrants, on the southern border of Mexico outside the office of the National Migration Institute (INM) in Tapachula, are hoping to be allowed passage to the US border. In a shocking and bloody statement, the Central and South American migrants have helped each other to use needles and plastic threads to pierce their skin and bind their mouths closed. A small opening in the mouth has been left for liquids, but stitching frequently bleeds and...
Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
2 Stocks I'm Watching In February - Dividend Stocks To Buy

The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly changing, the stock market is prone to large positive and negative swings. The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly...
Exclusive: Sen. Warren, others urge U.S. Justice Dept to oppose Sanderson chicken deal if antitrust violation found

WASHINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Senator Elizabeth Warren, backed by some dozen other U.S. lawmakers, told the Justice Department that a plan to merge chicken producer Sanderson Farms with smaller rival Wayne Farms "raises significant antitrust concerns." Commodities trader Cargill Inc and Continental Grain Co announced in August that they...
Don't Buy Blackstone, Buy Patria Investments Instead

Successful asset management businesses create fortunes. Co-produced by Jussi Askola for High Yield Investor. I love asset management businesses. They essentially allow you to participate in the returns of different investments without having to put much or any of your own capital on the line. If you are able to...
Amazon has $1 trillion of untapped value, Third Point's Dan Loeb is said to argue

Activist investor Dan Loeb of hedge fund Third Point believes that Amazon has about $1 trillion of untapped value between its e-commerce business and its Amazon Web Services cloud unit. Loeb made the comments on a call to the hedge fund's investors today that discussed the fund's 2021 performance, according...
SPY: Large Caps Are On Thinning Ice

Large cap indexes are holding onto gains from 2021, but just barely. Each week we do a technical analysis of the major markets for subscribers to Margin of Safety Investing. We use a combination of quantitative and technical measures with Elliott Wave and Harmonics overlays. Here is an annotated version of it that might be useful as you navigate the market's volatility.
Buy 7% Yielding Altria Today And Retire Rich Tomorrow

2022 is a rough year for investors, but it's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market. Ultra high-quality value is Wall Street's new darling. If you need a reminder that it's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market here it is. Since...
Federal Reserve's Brainard discusses CBDC benefits, risks and potential

With cryptocurrency and decentralized finance ((DeFi)) platforms "likely to continue to grow and evolve in ways that increase interconnectedness with the traditional financial system... The Federal Reserve needs to be preparing for the payment landscape of the future even as we continue to make improvements to meet today's needs," said Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard in a prepared speech at the U.S. Monetary Policy Forum.
JPMorgan Chase credit card delinquencies, charge-offs edge up in January

Typical of the post-holiday shopping season, JPMorgan Chase (JPM +1.1%) credit card delinquency rate edged up 0.70% in January vs. 0.66% in December, a sign that credit card payments are heading to more normal patterns. A year ago, Chase's delinquency rate stood at 0.99%. Net charge-offs of 1.02% also crept...
DoorDash and McDonald's negotiate new commission rates

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) is planning to raise fees charged on McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) restaurants that are slow to prepare orders while agreeing to lower its base commission rate for delivery to 11.6% vs a prior rate of 15.5%, according to documents seen by The Wall Street Journal. The rate and policy changes...
