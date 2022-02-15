Scarlett Johansson and Henry Golding Star in David Yurman’s Love Letter to New York

Another set of celebrity kids have fallen in love. Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love's daughter Frances Bean Cobain confirmed her relationship with Tony Hawk's son Riley Hawk in a post on her Instagram account on January 1 after taking a year-long break from the social media platform. Frances shared a carousel of images of things that brought her “a great amount of joy” over the last year, which happened to include a couple shots of the professional skateboarder. The artist explained her absence from Instagram to her followers, writing, “I took a year long break from posting on Instagram which was exceptionally good for my mental, emotional & spiritual health. 2021 brought me more into the present moment than I've ever been, which I'm deeply grateful for.” She continued, “I wanted to share a few moments that were captured / created this past year that brought me a great amount of joy. Here’s to hoping everyone’s 2022 is filled with authentic connections, a lot of warmth & profound discovery of self. happy new year.”

