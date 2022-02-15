ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Scarlett Johansson and Henry Golding Star in David Yurman’s Love Letter to New York

By Delia Cai
Vanity Fair
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know you truly, deeply heart New York when you still manage to say nice things about the city while we’re in the slushy middle of February, but Scarlett Johansson and Henry Golding both swear it’s part of the magic. “I grew up here, so I’m used to having to trudge...

www.vanityfair.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Vanity Fair

Kate Hudson's Son Ryder Robinson and Leslie Mann's Daughter Iris Apatow Are Instagram Official

Ryder Robinson and Iris Apatow's relationship is now social media certified. Kate Hudson's eldest son shared a photo of himself planting a kiss on the cheek of Leslie Mann's youngest daughter in an Instagram post in honor of Valentine's Day on Monday, captioning the post with a simple red heart. And both families made it clear they fully approve of this young love. Hudson commented, “Sweets” with a double heart emoji under the shot, while Mann left a string of red heart emojis. Iris's sister, Euphoria star Maude Apatow, also commented on the post, writing, “So cute :').” It's unclear how long the two teens have been seeing each other, but Hudson has been leaving warm messages on Iris's Instagram since at least the beginning of January, and her son has recently started leaving flirty Instagram comments as well.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Scarlett Johansson Covers Herself In Nothing But A White Sheet For Sexy New Jewelry Ad

Scarlett Johansson looked gorgeous while posing for eye-catching photos while relaxing in bed and flaunting a ring and multiple bracelets from David Yurman. Scarlett Johansson, 37, is looking amazing in her latest ad pics! The actress posed as one of David Yurman’s first celebrity ambassadors for the jewelry brand’s “Come Closer” campaign and showed off her sexy side while she was at it. In one of the eye-catching photos, she is in bed with nothing but a white sheet wrapped around her as she stares into the camera with a serious look.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vanity Fair

Kurt Cobain's Daughter Frances Bean and Tony Hawk's Son Riley Confirm They're Dating

Another set of celebrity kids have fallen in love. Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love's daughter Frances Bean Cobain confirmed her relationship with Tony Hawk's son Riley Hawk in a post on her Instagram account on January 1 after taking a year-long break from the social media platform. Frances shared a carousel of images of things that brought her “a great amount of joy” over the last year, which happened to include a couple shots of the professional skateboarder. The artist explained her absence from Instagram to her followers, writing, “I took a year long break from posting on Instagram which was exceptionally good for my mental, emotional & spiritual health. 2021 brought me more into the present moment than I've ever been, which I'm deeply grateful for.” She continued, “I wanted to share a few moments that were captured / created this past year that brought me a great amount of joy. Here’s to hoping everyone’s 2022 is filled with authentic connections, a lot of warmth & profound discovery of self. happy new year.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Vanity Fair

Naomi Campbell Reveals Her Daughter Is “Not Adopted”

Naomi Campbell is opening up about her infant daughter and shared the first photo of her face in a new cover story for British Vogue. For the cover of the magazine’s March issue, the supermodel posed cradling her nine-month-old daughter and shared how motherhood has impacted her life and brought her so much happiness. Campbell revealed, “She wasn’t adopted—she’s my child,” adding that she kept her decision to start a family very close to the vest. “I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her. But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done,” she said.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Sinatra
Person
Monica Lewinsky
Person
Colin Jost
Person
Elizabeth Marvel
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Henry Golding
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Letter#British Royal Family#Casa Cipriani
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left frustrated live on air over missed opportunity with co-star

Hoda Kotb is much-loved for her positive outlook but even she can get frustrated sometimes!. In one memorable episode of Today back in November, the TV personality had the most hilariously honest reaction live on air after discovering an incredibly unlucky missed opportunity with her co-star Jenna Bush Hager. The...
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Eminem Scorches Rudy Giuliani For Taking A Knee Criticism In ‘Late Show’ Spoof

Rudy Giuliani’s criticism of rapper Eminem for taking a knee during the Super Bowl halftime show earned a parody bit from “The Late Show” on Thursday. Stephen Colbert’s team imagined the musician’s response to the former personal attorney for ex-President Donald Trump with a spoof version of his 2002 hit “Lose Yourself” from the movie “8 Mile,” which stars Eminem.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Royal Fans Not Convinced They Saw Meghan Markle's Husband At Super Bowl 2022? Sussex Couple Might Reportedly Return To UK For Prince Charles

Supporters of Prince Harry took to Twitter to point out the changes they noticed. Prince Harry surprised everyone when he attended the star-studded Super Bowl in California on Sunday without his wife, Meghan Markle. Instead, the Duke of Sussex was spotted enjoying the game between Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals with his cousin, Princess Eugenie.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy