In need of a job? The Army is hiring!

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB )–If you’re looking to honor and serve your country by joining the U.S. Army, now is the perfect time to apply.

“The army has 150 job openings which range from a dog handler to a H.R. specialist, many think that just because you are serving in the army, all the job opportunities involve combat,” said Staff Sergeant, Johnny Kaiwi.

Another myth is that you have to be in tip-top shape to join.

“That is not the case, we help get you there physically with workout programs if you are serious about joining,” said Staff Sergeant, Seth Davis.

The ideal candidate is anyone aged 17 to 38 years old, with no major law infractions or medical complications, with a high school diploma or GED.

“Seniors in high school who may be unsure about what they want to do with their life, this is a great opportunity for them as they are able to get benefits that would help pay for health insurance and their college careers by enlisting,” said SSG. Davis.

The first step is visiting the office at 340 W. 23rd St. in Panama City or by calling 850-381-5774. Once you visit the office you take a practice test and meet with a recruiter to discuss your goals before being sworn in and sent off to basic training.

“The biggest perk is you actually get to choose your job in the army before being sent off to basic training,” said SSG. Davis.

