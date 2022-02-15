ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

In need of a job? The Army is hiring!

By Tess Rowland
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VE3I7_0eEzAQuy00

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB )–If you’re looking to honor and serve your country by joining the U.S. Army, now is the perfect time to apply.

“The army has 150 job openings which range from a dog handler to a H.R. specialist, many think that just because you are serving in the army, all the job opportunities involve combat,” said Staff Sergeant, Johnny Kaiwi.

Another myth is that you have to be in tip-top shape to join.

“That is not the case, we help get you there physically with workout programs if you are serious about joining,” said Staff Sergeant, Seth Davis.

The ideal candidate is anyone aged 17 to 38 years old, with no major law infractions or medical complications, with a high school diploma or GED.

“Seniors in high school who may be unsure about what they want to do with their life, this is a great opportunity for them as they are able to get benefits that would help pay for health insurance and their college careers by enlisting,” said SSG. Davis.

The first step is visiting the office at 340 W. 23rd St. in Panama City or by calling 850-381-5774. Once you visit the office you take a practice test and meet with a recruiter to discuss your goals before being sworn in and sent off to basic training.

“The biggest perk is you actually get to choose your job in the army before being sent off to basic training,” said SSG. Davis.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 3

Tim Tibbits
4d ago

i think the Army is expecting a reduction in ranks. you better enlist before Biden re institutes the draft.Uncle Sam needs a few good whatever call yourselfs.

Reply
2
Related
WMBB

Florida CFO criticizes GoFundMe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida’s Chief Financial Officer took aim at one of the largest donation sites in the country. Jimmy Patronis said GoFundMe has become a home for scammers and liars. He pointed to the fact that people are able to create false stories on the site, convincing people to donate to a cause […]
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Ascension Sacred Heart expands Bay Co. women’s health

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Ascension Sacred Heart administrators said they are investing in women’s health.   Ascension Sacred Heart opened its second diagnostic women’s center in the Panhandle on Friday. The new center will offer some of the newest technology used to detect the early stages of breast cancer. “The biggest difference moving forward is […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Potential voter fraud in Bonifay

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – There’s a group of people who want to make the Bonifay city clerk job an elected position. They’ve turned in a petition to get the issue on the ballot, but Bonifay’s city attorney said the petition is illegal. According to the Bonifay City Charter, in order to sign a city petition, […]
BONIFAY, FL
WMBB

Rutherford adds coding programs for students interested in STEM

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Rutherford is adding coding classes for students interested in a career in STEM. This year Rutherford added a new class for students to learn Python coding and a “Girls Who Code” club. “We have some students that they fall in love with it and they pick it up very quickly,” […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Panama City, FL
Government
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Government
WMBB

Students lend a hand in Marianna revitalization project

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Marianna High School agriculture students recently finished building picnic tables and benches for Hinson Conservation and Recreation Area. They built three tables and three benches in total. “It was a lot of work,” MHS Ag student Makenzie Hogan said. “We worked in the shop for maybe about, I would say about […]
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

Meet the candidates for Salty Dog Mayor

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) – St. Andrews will be naming a new Salty Dog Mayor in just one week.  Operation Spay Bay hosted a get-together Friday, for some of the candidates.  Ascension Sacred Heart expands Bay Co. women’s health Lucky is a seven-year-old chihuahua who loves cuddling and sitting in the sun. She was a […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

BDS Police Chief honored with building named after him

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools honored retiring Police Chief Mike Jones on Thursday. Jones worked for the school district for 26 years. “68 years old now and I’m tired. I wanna go home, play for a while,” Jones said. “I told my wife when I turn 70 I might announce my next […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Opportunities#The U S Army#H R#Ged#Ssg#Nexstar Media Inc
WMBB

Panama City’s ‘Heritage Program’ honors Black History Month

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Panama City honored Black History Month with a “Heritage Program” at City Hall on Friday evening. Surrounded by the wax figures of great figures from the African American community, the audience heard from guest speakers and listened to ‘Michael Grady & the NuGulf Coast Choir.’ The event […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Callaway hoping to add disability-friendly equipment to playgrounds

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Veteran’s Park in Callaway is finally back open after Hurricane Michael destroyed it. It’s also full of new equipment, but it’s not exactly disability-friendly. Veteran’s Park is one of four playgrounds that Callaway is trying to make more accessible for children with disabilities. “One thing we are being very specific about […]
CALLAWAY, FL
WMBB

Insurance coverage could change for some homeowners

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several insurance companies have announced the cancellation of some policies of a halt to new business in Florida but not for the reason you think. Trey Hutt with Hutt Insurance Agency said it’s not hurricanes causing the mass exodus of insurance companies from the state — it’s fraud and litigation. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Tom P. Haney Technical College shows off new name

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools officials changed the name of Tom P. Haney Technical Center to Tom P. Haney Technical College last month. Now, everyone who drives by will know it. Workers put up brand new signage on Wednesday. Members of the Haney family, administrators and BDS Superintendent Bill Husfelt commemorated the […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Army
WMBB

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Yeti

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Yeti, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! Yeti, an American pit bull terrier, is five months old. This sweet and shy puppy is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. He has been at the shelter for over a week. Bay County Animal Control is […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Traveling Blacks in Wax museum stops in Panama City

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) – A traveling wax museum is making a stop in Panama City to celebrate Black History Month.  The Great Blacks in Wax museum is originally housed in Baltimore. It highlights living and dead African American people who helped in the fight for freedom. Joanne Martin started the National Great Blacks in […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

State officials visit Bay Co. to encourage wellness

BAY COUNTY. Fla. (WMBB) – February is American Heart month and several state government officials stopped at Camp Helen State Park Wednesday to talk about it. They are encouraging people who put off exercising during COVID, to get back into a healthy routine. What better place to exercise than at a Florida State Park. “Florida […]
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Free marriage workshops to be held in Parker

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Valentine’s Day may have passed, but love is still in the air in Parker. Live the Life of Northwest Florida will host four free marriage workshops in conjunction with the city in March. Parker is the first city in Bay County to host the “Adventures in Marriage” workshop. Marriage advocate Ken […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Starbucks coming to DeFuniak Springs

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — Two new businesses have just been approved for DeFuniak Springs. The first, a Starbucks, is set to be built where McLain’s Family Steakhouse currently sits. This will be the only Starbucks along I-10 between Tallahassee and Crestview. “I definitely think it’s going to contribute so much to the area,” resident […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WMBB

Long-awaited Bay High STEM building finally open

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay High School officially has a shiny new facility after years of rebuilding after Hurricane Michael. The grand opening of the St. Joe Community Foundation STEM building took place Tuesday. The nearly $20 million facility has been patiently awaited for some time. Bay High senior Wesley Littleton has spent almost […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy