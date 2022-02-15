Bomb Squad responds to South Florida bank after K-9 detects bomb

The Miami-Dade Police's bomb squad responded to a Doral bank after a K-9 detection dog alerted authorities to a possible explosive inside an armored truck.

The incident happened at the Federal Reserve bank at 9100 Northwest 36th Street in Doral.

According to Doral Police , the K-9 was sweeping the truck as part of its normal procedure when it alerted authorities to the possible explosive.

The area was locked down and the bomb squad was called in.

As a precaution, nearby West Coast University was evacuated and a portion of Northwest 41st Street was also shut down.

Officials say no explosives were found and the area was reopened Monday.