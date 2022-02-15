ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Palestinian reported killed by Israeli fire in West Bank

WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Palestinian health officials say a Palestinian has been killed by Israeli gunfire in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the shooting took place during clashes in Nebi Saleh, a village where residents have held numerous demonstrations over the years against the expansion of a nearby Israeli settlement on what they say is their land.

It gave no further details, and the Israeli military had no immediate comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
The Independent

Migrants sew their mouths shut en route to US border to raise alarm on immigration policies

Some undocumented migrants have been sewing their mouths shut and going on hunger strike to get attention from the Mexican government over its immigration policy.The migrants, on the southern border of Mexico outside the office of the National Migration Institute (INM) in Tapachula, are hoping to be allowed passage to the US border. In a shocking and bloody statement, the Central and South American migrants have helped each other to use needles and plastic threads to pierce their skin and bind their mouths closed. A small opening in the mouth has been left for liquids, but stitching frequently bleeds and...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Bank#Israeli Settlement#Palestinian#Israeli Fire#Jerusalem#Ap
The Independent

Infamous Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan released from jail and immediately resumes sharing conspiracy theories

One of the most infamous of the 6 January rioters who attacked the US Capitol has been released from jail after serving her sentence – and has immediately returned to social media to share angry conspiracy theories about the state of the US.Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who flew to Washington on a private jet to take part in the protest against Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and sentenced to 60 days in jail.This sentence was handed down despite a tweet in which she insisted: “Definitely not going to jail....
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Middle East
WDBO

Videos hint at Russian information war targeting Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — The videos posted online Friday by Russia-backed separatists announced an "immediate evacuation" due to what they claimed was a threat of imminent attack by Ukraine. But metadata embedded in the video files betrayed a certain lack of spontaneity. It showed that the files...
POLITICS
WDBO

Ukraine rebels order troop mobilization amid invasion fears

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — A separatist leader in eastern Ukraine ordered a full military mobilization Saturday, a move that comes amid a spike in violence in the war-torn region that the West fears could be used as a pretext for an invasion by neighboring Russia. Denis Pushilin,...
MILITARY
WDBO

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as the tension grinds on

Spiking tensions in eastern Ukraine are heightening Western fears of a Russian invasion and a new war in Europe, with U.S. President Joe Biden saying he's "convinced" that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade. NATO countries fear that the volatile east, which has seen intense shelling...
POLITICS
WDBO

Biden 'convinced' Putin's decided to further invade Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday he's “convinced” that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to launch a further invasion in Ukraine, including an assault on its capital, Kyiv, as tensions spiked along the militarized border with attacks that the West called “false-flag” operations meant to establish a pretext for invasion.
POLITICS
WDBO

BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Reporting, inside and outside the bubble

BEIJING — (AP) — Journalists who spent weeks covering the Beijing Olympics while hermetically sealed inside the “closed-loop” system will leave with an incomplete picture of what reporting in China entails. Inside the Olympic “bubble," those telling the story of the Games to the world are...
CHINA
WDBO

Oath Keepers leader to stay jailed until Capitol riot trial

A federal judge refused Friday to free Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes from jail while he awaits trial on charges that he plotted with other members of his far-right militia group to attack the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's electoral victory. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WDBO

Greece: Search continues for 12 missing in ferry fire

CORFU, Greece — (AP) — Rescue teams in Greece searched Saturday for 12 people believed to be missing from a ferry that caught fire in the Ionian Sea while en route to Italy and continued burning for a second day. After working all night to extinguish the blaze,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

US defense chief: Russia 'uncoiling and poised to strike'

VILNIUS, Lithuania — (AP) — U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin assured the three Baltic nations Saturday that they would not be on their own if faced with security threats from Russia, but he stopped short of promising a permanent deployment of American troops in the former Soviet republics.
MILITARY
WDBO

Strawberry from Israel sets record as world’s heaviest

KADIMA-ZORAN, Israel — That is a lot of jam. A farmer in Israel has grown the world’s heaviest strawberry, according to Guinness World Records. The berry, grown by Chahi Ariel, was a hefty 289 grams, or 10.19 ounces, and was weighed in Kadima-Zoran, on Feb. 12, 2021, Guinness said. The record-keeping agency confirmed the weight this week, according to The Associated Press.
AGRICULTURE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
19K+
Followers
51K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy