No. 13 Maryland Too Much for Hawkeyes

Terrapins Take Down 22nd-Ranked Iowa Monday at Carver

BOX SCORE

IOWA CITY, Iowa – No. 22 University of Iowa women’s basketball fell to No. 13 Maryland, 81-69, on Monday night inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Sophomore Caitlin Clark recorded 19 points, six rebounds, and six assists. Senior Monika Czinano tallied 16 points and five rebounds. Redshirt junior Kate Martin scored 10 points.

“Our third quarter we played better, and the fourth quarter we got within five with six and a half to go,” said P. Sue Beckwith, MD, Head Coach Lisa Bluder. “Then (Maryland) followed up with a turnover, and they scored back-to-back. I’m proud of our team’s fight. They kept hanging in there and kept fighting. This crowd was amazing tonight.”

Junior Gabbie Marshall scored the first three points of the game to put the Hawkeyes on the board. The teams went back and forth with the Terrapins going on a 6-0 run at the end of the first to give them a 24-19 lead.

Czinano pulled down a defensive rebound and finished on the offensive side with a made layup. Addison O’Grady came off the bench to relieve Czinano ready to produce. The freshman pulled down an offensive rebound and finished with put-back layup to help Iowa close the gap to five. Maryland outscored the Hawkeyes, 24-14, in the second quarter to take a 15-point lead going into half.

Iowa turned it around in the third quarter, going on a 10-point scoring run to come back from a 17-point deficit. The Hawkeyes shot 69 percent from the field and forced six turnovers. Senior Tomi Taiwo forced a 3-point play with an and-one layup. Things only heated up for the Hawkeyes at the end of the third. Clark ended the quarter with a bank-shot 3-pointer to bring the score to 66-55, going into the final period.

O’Grady scored the first four points of the final quarter to put Iowa behind by seven. Marshall made a second-chance layup to bring the Hawkeyes got within five, but the Terrapins scored back-to-back baskets to increase their lead back to 13. Martin swished a 3-pointer to bring score back within 10. Iowa scored 10 points from second chance opportunities but fell short, losing 81-69.

NOTES

•The No. 22/24 Hawkeyes fell to the No. 13/14 Maryland Terrapins, 81-69, inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

•Three Hawkeyes scored in double figures, including sophomore Caitlin Clark (19), senior Monika Czinano (16) and redshirt junior Kate Martin (10).

•Junior Gabbie Marshall tied her season high with four steals.

UP NEXT

The Hawkeyes are back in action Saturday, Feb. 19, when they travel to Bloomington, Indiana to face No. 4 Indiana inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. (CT) and will be live streamed on B1G+ – a paid subscription. Fans can follow along on Twitter @IowaWBB for live updates of the game.