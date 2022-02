UNDATED -- Kohl’s announced the list of the 400 stores that will be adding Sephora at Kohl’s shops this year. Among the stores is the Kohl's location in Waite Park. Waite Park is one of 10 new locations in Minnesota. The others in Minnesota are in Baxter, Blaine, Bloomington, Eagan, St. Louis Park, Maple Grove, Oak Park Heights, Rogers, and Rosedale.

WAITE PARK, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO