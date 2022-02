Opening your daily math lesson with a Fifth Grade Math Word Problem of the Day is an excellent way to set the stage for learning! Incorporate them at the start of your math block to build confidence, critical thinking skills, and a learning community. Students will get used to reading for meaning, while also identifying key information. Encourage students to write out equations and draw pictures to explain their thinking, since this helps them see the light when they are stuck!

EDUCATION ・ 23 HOURS AGO