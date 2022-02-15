ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 steps for employers to evaluate their PBM contracts

By David McKay
Cover picture for the articleAs PBMs continue their fight to preserve the opacity of the status quo, private employers...

Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Exclusive: Sen. Warren, others urge U.S. Justice Dept to oppose Sanderson chicken deal if antitrust violation found

WASHINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Senator Elizabeth Warren, backed by some dozen other U.S. lawmakers, told the Justice Department that a plan to merge chicken producer Sanderson Farms with smaller rival Wayne Farms "raises significant antitrust concerns." Commodities trader Cargill Inc and Continental Grain Co announced in August that they...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS New York

Senate Approves Bill Ending Clauses In Employment Contracts For Forced Arbitration Cases

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — Lawmakers in Washington say newly passed legislation will create a path to justice for victims of sexual misconduct in the workplace. The Senate approved a bill Thursday that ends clauses in employment contracts that call for forced arbitration cases for employees. Instead, the assault or harassment allegations can be brought up in federal, tribal or state court. Lawmakers say more than 60 million Americans were subjected to employment contracts with those arbitration provisions. New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand introduced the bill in 2017. It was passed Thursday with Republican support. “The idea that you’re going to sign away your day in court when you’re abused in the workplace, those days are over,” Sen. Lindsey Graham said. “The bill is going to help fix a broken system that protects perpetrators and corporations and ends the days of silencing survivors,” Gillibrand said. The bill has already been approved by the House and now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
WASHINGTON, DC
