ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Update: Crash closes part of I-12

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iEJLz_0eEz40u000

Update: All lanes on I-12 are now reopen.

Original Story:

Authorities are on the scene of a crash that has the westbound lanes of I-12 blocked near Pinnacle Parkway between Hammond and Slidell. Delays are backed up to Abita.

There has been an accident with severe injuries on I-12 West near the Pinnacle Exit. Be advised, traffic is severe. Please take alternate routes if possible.

Posted by St. Tammany Parish Government on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

This is a developing story and will update when more information becomes available.

Comments / 2

Related
NWI.com

Fatal crash closes portion of I-94, police say

PORTER — One person has been reported dead in a crash that has closed off multiple lanes of Interstate 94 late Wednesday. At 8:11 p.m. first responders were called to a wreck at the westbound 22.8 mile marker on I-94 in the Porter area near U.S. 20, Indiana State Police said.
PORTER, IN
WWL

Three sisters hospitalized after I-12 crash in St. Tammany

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Three sisters who attend Archbishop Hannan High School were injured, one critically, in a two-vehicle accident on I-12 in Covington. The wreck happened around 7:45, Tuesday morning near the Louisiana Highway 21 exit. Police say another vehicle struck the right side of their car.
COVINGTON, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Abita
ClickOnDetroit.com

I-696 closed in Macomb County due to multiple crashes amid snow

WARREN, Mich. – Westbound lanes on I-696 were closed at Hoover Road Sunday afternoon due to a car crash, officials report. All westbound lanes were closed on I-696 at Hoover Road in Macomb County as of 1:45 p.m. Sunday. The Michigan Department of Transportation says a car crash occurred in the area. (UPDATE: I-696 at Hoover has reopened)
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

I-696 closed for crashes amid whiteout conditions in Farmington Hills

Update: As of 3:30 p.m., Michigan State Police announced one lane of traffic heading eastbound was now open on I-696 at the Orchard Lake exit. Westbound lanes on I-696 remained closed. Another closure was reported at the Van Dyke exit for all westbound lanes on I-696. Eastbound I-96 express lanes were reported to be closed at the Grand River exit. According to the MSP Twitter update, there were no serious injuries at any crash sitebut some individuals were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. ...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
WISH-TV

Crash of more than 100 vehicles closes I-39 in central Illinois

EL PASO, Illinois (WISH) — A crash involving more than a 100 vehicles happened Thursday afternoon along a rural stretch of I-39 during a strong snowstorm, Illinois State Police say. The crash happened shortly before 3:15 p.m. CST Thursday about halfway between Normal and El Paso, police said in...
EL PASO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Truck passenger killed in crash on I-95 in Stafford County

A Maryland tractor-trailer driver struck and killed her travel mate in a series of Thursday accidents that closed Interstate 95 north in Stafford County for hours. The fatal incident happened about 1:20 p.m. near Courthouse Road exit at mile marker 141 after a 2011 Freightliner tractor-trailer traveling northbound struck debris in the roadway from a previous crash.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
NBC Chicago

Winter Storm Warning: Crashes Close Parts of Several Illinois and Indiana Interstates

Several area interstates are closed due to crashes amid an ongoing winter storm that is continuing to intensify on Thursday afternoon. According to the Indiana State Police, the southbound side of Interstate 65 is currently closed near mile marker 235, near the Kankakee River bridge, due to an accident. Lanes are blocked between State Road 2 and State Road 10, according to officials.
CHICAGO, IL
WSET

Tractor-trailer crash closes I-81 in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A tractor-trailer crash shut down I-81 Tuesday night in Botetourt County. The Troutville Volunteer Fire Dept. says it responded to the northbound side of the interstate at mile marker 156.4 around 7:12. No serious injuries were reported in the crash, nor have authorities released...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
New Haven Register

Police: Crash closes part of Daniels Farm Road in Trumbull

TRUMBULL — A part of Daniels Farm Road is closed due to a motor vehicle crash, according to the Trumbull Police Department. The road is closed between Little Plain Road and Laurel Street. Police reported the closure on their Facebook page around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday.
TRUMBULL, CT
WOWK 13 News

Single-vehicle crash on I-64W near Milton

MILTON, WV (WOWK) — There has been a single-vehicle rollover crash near Milton on I-64 westbound near mile-marker 26. Cabell County dispatchers say that the call came in around 12:54 p.m. on Feb. 19. One of the two lanes on I-64 westbound is closed. Dispatchers say one person has been taken to the hospital, but […]
MILTON, WV
Jersey Shore Online

Man Seriously Injured In Manchester Crash

MANCHESTER – A Howell man was medevacked to a trauma center after his vehicle collided into several township trees. Police reported that around 1:15 a.m. on February 19, officers, responded to the area of Route 571 and Quarry Road, and observed a Ford Taurus with extensive driver side damage along the property line of 3454 Ridgeway Road.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy