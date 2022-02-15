Update: Crash closes part of I-12

Update: All lanes on I-12 are now reopen.

Original Story:

Authorities are on the scene of a crash that has the westbound lanes of I-12 blocked near Pinnacle Parkway between Hammond and Slidell. Delays are backed up to Abita.

There has been an accident with severe injuries on I-12 West near the Pinnacle Exit. Be advised, traffic is severe. Please take alternate routes if possible. Posted by St. Tammany Parish Government on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

This is a developing story and will update when more information becomes available.