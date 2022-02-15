ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes to host 94th Academy Awards

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Awn6G_0eEz3xdJ00

(NEXSTAR) – Maybe three hosts is the charm?

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes have been announced as the co-hosts of the 94 th Academy Awards , marking the first time since 1987 that the telecast has had three emcees.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the news on Tuesday morning following earlier reports that Hall, Schumer and Sykes had already agreed to take the gig, according to outlets including Variety and The Hollywood Reporter .

Academy Awards: The most surprising Oscar snubs of 2022

The decision to hire multiple hosts for the Oscars ceremony isn’t an entirely new one. The show has been helmed by solo hosts, duos, trios and, at times, even six hosts, as was the case in 1959 (and 1958, if you count Donald Duck). But with the decision to hire Hall, Schumer and Sykes to co-host, the 94 th Academy Awards will be the first to be emceed by three women.

Reports from multiple outlets also indicate that Hall, Schumer and Sykes will each host a different hour of the ceremony, although the Academy had made no mention of this particular plan as of Tuesday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jAFaR_0eEz3xdJ00
“Girls Trip” actor Regina Hall and comedians Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes were announced as this year’s Oscar hosts on Tuesday morning. (Oscars.org)

“This year’s show is all about uniting movie lovers,” Will Packer, the producer of this year’s show, said in a press release shared by the Academy on Tuesday. “It’s apropos that we’ve lined up three of the most dynamic, hilarious women with very different comedic styles. I know the fun Regina, Amy and Wanda will be having will translate to our audience as well. Many surprises in store! Expect the unexpected!”

The Academy is undoubtedly hoping its hosts can bring new eyeballs to the show, too. The 2021 telecast attracted only around 10 million viewers — or less than half the number of people who watched the show in 2020, which was already the least-watched Oscars in history.

The producers of the 2021 ceremony strayed far from convention too, hosting the ceremony at Union Station in Los Angeles with a smaller audience and arranging to announce the best picture winner before either of the lead acting categories. The show also had no host, like the two ceremonies preceding it.

You’ll never guess how little the Oscar statuette is worth

This year’s Oscars, to be held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, will take place on March 27.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police arrest Rockford man on drug-dealing charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Police have arrested Laradius Richards, 33, after a drug-dealing investigation. Police say they found 140 grams of cocaine, Ecstasy and marijuana in his home in the 2300 block of School Street on Wednesday, February 9th. He has been charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Regina Hall
Person
Will Packer
Person
Wanda Sykes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#94th Academy Awards#Nexstar#Hall Schumer#Th Academy Awards#Oscars Org
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left frustrated live on air over missed opportunity with co-star

Hoda Kotb is much-loved for her positive outlook but even she can get frustrated sometimes!. In one memorable episode of Today back in November, the TV personality had the most hilariously honest reaction live on air after discovering an incredibly unlucky missed opportunity with her co-star Jenna Bush Hager. The...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Kris Jenner ‘forgets’ granddaughter True’s name, says she wants daughter Kendall to become a mum

Kris Jenner has said she would love her supermodel daughter, Kendall Jenner, to make her a grandmother for the 12th time.In a snippet from an upcoming appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kris was tested on whether she could name all 11 of her grandchildren.She is a grandmother to Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, Kim Kardashian’s four children, Robert Kardashian’s daughter, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, and Kylie Jenner’s two children.The businesswoman was able to quickly name all of them apart from Khloe’s daughter True, who she momentarily forgot.When asked by DeGeneres who she thinks might give her a 12th grandchild, Kris said...
CELEBRITIES
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man charged with selling Fentanyl

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says Cory Colquett, 30, has been arrested on charges of dealing Fentanyl in the Rockford area. According to police, Colquett was arrested in the 3300 block of N. Alpine Road on Friday, February 4th. Police said they recovered over 100 grams of Fentanyl and cash during […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

9-year-old shot during ATM robbery dies, man charged

At about 9:45 p.m. at a Chase bank ATM in Woodridge, a man was robbed, as the man who robbed him was running off the robbery victim then proceeded to take out his GUN and begin shooting. One of those bullets struck a pickup truck driving down Winkler St. with a family of four. A 9-year-old girl was hit with a bullet and is now in critical condition at Memorial Hermann Hospital.
HOUSTON, TX
E! News

Scott Eastwood Recalls Brad Pitt Stopping “Volatile Moment” Between Him and Shia LaBeouf on Fury

Watch: Inside Shia LaBeouf's Controversial History. Hell hath no fury like Shia LaBeouf—and Scott Eastwood certainly felt the wrath. In conversation about his career with Insider, Scott, 35, recalled a time when things got "volatile" while shooting a scene with the Transformers actor, also 35, on the set of Fury. Although it was written in the 2014 film's script for Scott's character to spit on Shia's shirt, he took the move personally, prompting Brad Pitt, who also starred in the film, to step in and intervene.
CELEBRITIES
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy