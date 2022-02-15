ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Where are the stars of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air now?

By Francesca Shillcock
Hello Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is back on our screens in a whole new way with the new Sky show Bel Air, a dramatic retelling of the original hit sitcom. While we're seriously excited to tune in, we can't help but wonder what happened to the original stars of...

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

See Will Smith And His Mom Adorably Dance To Whitney Houston On Her 85th Birthday

Will Smith has always been a family-oriented person. Whether it's his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, his successful offspring or others, Smith has always worked to make sure they have the best. But there’s one family member who had his heart before anyone else, his mother, Caroline. Smith has spoken multiple times about his love and admiration for his mother. And as a recent show of love for the Smith matriarch, the King Richard star celebrated her 85th birthday with an adorable mother and son dance to a notable Whitney Houston hit.
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Jada Pinkett-Smith, 50, Looks Fierce With Shaved Head At ‘Bel-Air’ Premiere With Will Smith

A cut above the rest! The ‘Girls Trip’ actress was proud to show off her bold hairstyle while supporting her husband at the premiere. Talk about buzz! Jada Pinkett-Smith, 50, completely stole the spotlight during the red carpet premiere of Bel-Air in Santa Monica, Calif. on Feb. 9, 2022. The Red Table Talk hostess looked radiant as she appeared to support her husband Will Smith, 53, who developed the series based on his hit 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

How Bel-Air Approached The Search For Will Smith’s Fresh Prince Successor, According To A Producer

Filling the shoes of megastar Will Smith would be a tall order for any actor, let alone an up-and-comer. But that was a requirement for the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot, as it needed a young actor needed to give the same energy and charisma of the King Richard star had when the original series dropped in 1990. Of course, Bel-Air’s leading man, Jabari Banks, fit the bill, as evidenced by the fact that he was cast as the new Will. But it took some time to find the rising star, as the search for Smith’s successor required some special criteria to be filled, according to one of the show's producer.
TV & VIDEOS
thesource.com

[WATCH] Suge Knight Claims Jay-Z Was Taped Up, Gagged, Robbed in L.A. In Old Interview

“If you’re free tomorrow night, we can meet and discuss price/ FYI, I’ve never been robbed in my life..” – Jay-Z Well, Former Death Row CEO Suge Knight, who is currently serving 28 years in prison on a murder charge, claims that the above statement from “1-900-Hustler” isn’t completely true. In an old interview on Last Call with Carson Daly, Suge alleges that Hov was taped up, gagged, and robbed while in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Marcell
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Eileen Ford
Person
Karyn Parsons
Person
Daphne Maxwell Reid
Person
Dj Jazzy Jeff
Person
Alexandre Rockwell
Person
James Avery
Person
Ross Bagley
Person
Alfonso Ribeiro
HipHopDX.com

Alicia Keys Reacts To Janet Jackson's Admitted Lesbian Crush

Janet Jackson was a trending Twitter topic over the weekend after Lifetime premiered its four-part documentary about the singer’s life, the simply titled Janet Jackson. With the pop icon’s name all over social media, fellow chanteuse Alicia Keys couldn’t help but notice an old article floating around that read, “Janet Jackson admits to Alicia Keys crush.” On Sunday (January 30), the Grammy Award-winning singer shared a screenshot of the story to her Instagram account with a snippet of the article.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Suge Knight’s Son Reacts To Snoop Dogg Buying Death Row Records: “Now We Can Start Winning”

Last week was a huge week for Snoop Dogg. Ahead of his Super Bowl Halftime performance, it was announced that Snoop had acquired Death Row Records. A full-circle moment for Snoop, he plans of revitalizing the label that helped him jumpstart his three-decade-long career. The son of Suge Knight, Suge Jacob Knight, even reacted to Snoop purchasing the label his father started, calling it a “victory” for the West Coast.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Erykah Badu’s Daughter, Puma Curry, Gets Alicia Keys’ Approval For ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ Cover

The Grammy-winning singer took to TikTok to react. Erykah Badu’s daughter Puma Curry has some serious vocal cords. The 17-year-old regularly posts song covers from Rihanna’s “Stay” to Princess Tiana’s “Almost There” from Disney’s The Princess And The Frog. For one of her latest covers, she decided to perform Alicia Keys’ 2003 hit, “If I Ain’t Got You,” and the original singer was impressed to say the least.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bel Air#Academy Award#Melrose Place
Billboard

Rapper TDott Woo Fatally Shot Hours After Signing Record Deal

Rapper and dancer TDott Woo was shot and killed on Tuesday (Feb. 1) in Brooklyn, New York, the NYPD confirms to Billboard. The up-and-coming artist, born Tahjay Dobson, was 22. Law enforcement responded to a “ShotSpotter activation” — a gunshot detection system — at about 2:30 p.m. ET. Once police...
BROOKLYN, NY
Popculture

Lauren London Body Shamed After Photos of Her New Role With Jonah Hill Unveiled

Lauren London is back on the scene in a new movie and fans are excited about it. Promotional photos of the ATL star in her new film alongside Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, and Nia Long have hit the net. The film is called You People and is directed by Barris. It's one of 28 films Netflix is releasing this year and marks Barris' directorial debut. You People has a star-studded cast starring comedic greats. It's London's first time on film since her role in Amazon Prime Video's Without Remorse as Michael B. Jordan's love interest. But instead of talking about all the movie entails, one person decided to talk about London's change in appearance.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Says Her Relationship With Michael B. Jordan Works Because They’re ‘Friends First’

Relationship tips from Lori. The model daughter of Steve Harvey explained why it’s essential to be friends before anything else. Lori Harvey, 25, and boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, 34, have been head-over-heels for one another since they went public in Jan. 2021. And while love in the limelight can be harsh sometimes, the model daughter of Steve Harvey, 65, shared her tips for relationship success with POPSUGAR for their Jan/Feb cover story, published Jan. 25. “Always communicate. Overcommunicate, even, so you are always on the same page,” Lori said. “Also, be friends first. You know how sometimes you fight with your siblings and, of course, you love them, but you’re like, ‘I don’t even like you right now’? It’s important to always be friends whether you like the person.”
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Janet Jackson Claims Late Brother Michael Jackson Would Call Her ‘Pig’ and ‘Cow’ Amid Body Image Issues: It ‘Would Hurt’

Dealing with the past. Janet Jackson addressed the major highs and lows throughout her life in Lifetime’s Janet — and that includes her weight struggles over the years. “I’m an emotional eater, so when I get stressed or something is really bothering me, it comforts me. I did Good Times, and that’s the beginning of having weight issues and the way I looked at myself,” Jackson, 55, shared in Part 2 of the new A&E documentary, which premiered on Saturday, January 29. “I was developing at a very young age and I started getting a chest, and they would bind it so I would look more flat-chested.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Mary J. Blige’s Net Worth Makes it Easy to See Why She’s the ‘Queen’ of Hip-Hop Soul

Fans may be wondering about Mary J. Blige‘s net worth—especially now that the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is getting her own documentary. So, what’s the 4-11 on how much Mary J. Blige makes these days? We’ll get into that below and much more soon, but first, here’s what to know about Blige’s career thus far. The Bronx-born star got her start in the industry in the 1990s. The “Real Love” singer and rapper has since released 13 studio albums and sold over 100 million records worldwide. Alongside her music career, Blige is also an actress. Beginning in the early 2000s, Blige...
NFL
ETOnline.com

Bobby Brown on His 'Emotional' Visit to Whitney Houston's Grave in 'Every Little Step' Series

Bobby Brown is hiding nothing from the cameras, including a rare visit to the gravesite of Whitney Houston and their daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown. During the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, the R&B singer and his wife, Alicia Etheredge-Brown, opened up about filming that “emotional” experience for the upcoming A&E series Bobby Brown: Every Little Step.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton celebrates baby news on the eve of Valentine's Day

The Duchess of Cambridge celebrated incredible baby news on the eve of Valentine's Day after it was revealed that her former private secretary, Rebecca Priestley (neé Deacon), has welcomed her second child with husband Adam Alexander Priestley. Rebecca, who married Adam in 2017, gave birth to a son, whom...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy