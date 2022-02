Laura Hines-Pierce has been promoted to co-CEO of Houston real estate giant Hines. Hines-Pierce has worked for the company since 2012, and previously served as transformation officer and in other roles. Since joining Hines' office of the CEO in 2020, she's been central in launching three international funds and helping define the firm's Environmental, Social & Governance commitments. She was also heavily involved in creating and developing Hines' diversity, equity and inclusion initiative.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO