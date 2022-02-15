ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

KALOAD Multifunctional Triangular Ab Roller

By Fitify
fitnessgizmos.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet the KALOAD Multifunctional Triangular Ab Roller: a compact fitness tool that lets you work your...

www.fitnessgizmos.com

Comments / 0

Related
boxrox.com

Build Huge Triceps with These Vital Dumbbell Exercises

These dumbbell exercises will target your triceps, which will help you in your quest to build bigger, stronger arms. While the biceps and dumbbells go together like peanut butter and jelly, it’s important not to neglect the triceps on your next arm day. If you want a more powerful upper body, tricep dumbbell exercises will help grow your arms — this is because they make up two thirds of the muscle in your upper arm, which means they’re bigger and arguably more important than your biceps.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

8 AMRAP Dumbbell CrossFit Workouts to Improve Strength and Stamina

AMRAP dumbbell CrossFit workouts will test your endurance, pace, technique and overall fitness. Whilst dumbbells have been used since the inception of CrossFit and had made a few appearances at the Games, it wasn’t until the 2017 Open that they were put on the map for every CrossFit athlete.
WORKOUTS
LIVESTRONG.com

Want to Age Well? This Body-Weight Move Builds Balance and Hip Strength

Real talk: We'd all like to slow the hands of time. Who doesn't want to feel young, fit and healthy into older age?. How we exercise in our younger years makes a big impact later in life. Especially if we're strategic about the workouts we choose. For instance, routines that strengthen muscles in our hips and glutes — which are essential for mobility, stability and balance — become especially important as we age, says Grayson Wickham, DPT, CSCS, a certified strength and conditioning specialist, physical therapist and founder of the Movement Vault.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Furniture
Well+Good

Try This Prenatal and Postnatal Friendly Deep Core Workout

If you're looking for a slower-paced core workout that doesn't have a lot of jumping, the most recent episode of Good Moves with Colette Dong, founder of the fitness and Pilates practice The Ness, is just that. This 20-minute workout is an excellent deep core-engaging session. It's also prenatal and postnatal friendly (but make sure to get clearance from your provider first).
WORKOUTS
BGR.com

Mac & cheese recall affects nearly 200,000 boxes, so check your home now

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more Mac & cheese fans out there should check out their current home supply as there’s a new recall involving the beloved product. There’s nothing wrong with your Amy’s Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze, as long as you’re not allergic to milk or don’t suffer from other milk intolerances. But nearly 200,000 boxes of this particular variety of mac & cheese contain milk, which is a potential allergen that’s not included in the list of ingredients on the box. Amy’s Kitchen mac & cheese recall Amy’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TODAY.com

I hold weight in my midsection. Can I spot reduce belly fat?

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
In Style

Linda Evangelista Showed Her Body for the First Time After Her Botched CoolSculpting

Last fall, Linda Evangelista revealed that she had been "brutally disfigured" after she underwent CoolSculpting. She had been in hiding for five years, she explained, after her "fat-freezing" procedure in 2015 and 2016 had a rare side effect. She's suing Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc. for $50 million, claiming that she's been unable to work since the procedure, which hardened and expanded areas around her bra line, jawline, and thighs instead of shrinking them.
CELEBRITIES
yankodesign.com

This multifunctional WFH unit combines a library with integrated desks to feed our curiosity while we work

Curiosity-Go-Round is a cylindrical, miniature library that also functions as a workspace with integrated desks and tables. As we adjust our routines to fit our work-from-home lifestyles, the furniture that gets us through the workday adjusts alongside us. Since WFH orders were first put in place, designers have found versatility in making integrative and modular home furniture.
INTERIOR DESIGN
FitnessVolt.com

Joseph Baena Shares Arnold-Style Bodybuilding Workout To Gain Muscle Mass

Joseph Baena has inherited the love of bodybuilding from his father and bodybuilding legend Arnold Schwarzenegger. Baena trains at the Gold’s gym in Venice beach, California and routinely shares workout posts on his social media accounts where he recreates some of Arnold’s most iconic bodybuilding poses. In a recent interview with Men’s Heath magazine’s YouTube channel, Baena shared what his typical day of training in the gym looks like.
FITNESS
SPY

Power Up Your Workouts With One of These 9 Squat Racks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. In the world of strength training and fitness, the classic barbell squat is something of a “lifter’s lift” — though zealous, get-jacked-quick weightlifting rookies might favor the bench press or other upper-body, aesthetics-focused exercises, the serious fitness aficionados live at the squat rack. Thanks to its dynamic full-body benefits and complex technique, there’s a sense of pride that comes from prioritizing your lower body and dedicating time to perfecting the squat. Its place in CrossFit gyms and Olympic lifting competitions gives...
WORKOUTS
Motorious

Would You Drive A Roller Skate?

This crazy custom car is the perfect show piece for this owner who just wants to make people happy!. Crazy classic custom vehicles are some of the coolest cars on the market because of their high horsepower, cartoonish design, and loud V8 engines. The image of a vintage 1961 Impala cruising down the streets of LA bouncing up and down on hydraulics is iconic beyond belief, as are vintage dragsters and luxury show cars. However, none are as instantly recognizable and flamboyant as this modern masterpiece of design. With inspiration from a vintage movie, a big V8 under the hood, and a stunning color scheme, this car is definitely surprising when it rolls down the street. Of course, this car can't go too fast, as you'll see, due to significant safety concerns, but that certainly doesn't take anything away from this insane creation. You might have guessed by now that this thing is crazy, but we are confident you weren't expecting to see a giant 13 ft tall roller skate driving around town!
CARS
mansionglobal.com

Designing a Multifunctional Back Kitchen

Each week, Mansion Global tackles a topic with an elite group of designers from around the world who work on luxury properties. This week, we discuss tips for creating a back kitchen. Back kitchens are making a comeback. : Movie Night Done Right: Designing the Home Theater. Cathy Purple Cherry,...
INTERIOR DESIGN
SELF

The 13 Best Kettlebells to Take Your Workouts Up a Notch in 2022

Kettlebells are an excellent strength training tool worthy of consideration for a place in your home workout equipment lineup. Similar to the best dumbbells, the best kettlebells are weights that you can use to build muscular strength and endurance. The unique handle and aerodynamic design of kettlebells allows them to be swung and powerfully wielded in ways that might not be as safe with a dumbbell, allowing for a greater range of possible exercises. As such, kettlebells are versatile, cost-effective fitness equipment for those looking to work out at home but who have a limited budget and space.
WORKOUTS
CNET

Hit Your Fitness Goals for Less With $200 Off Echelon's EX-3 Smart Connect Fitness Bike

We all want to be the best versions of ourselves, and part of that journey includes staying active. Echelon is here to help you on your wellness journey, all without having to leave the house. This stationary machine comes equipped with everything you need to get in a challenging workout from home. A quick-flip device holder rotates 180 degrees to hold any device you want to use to stream music, movies or audiobooks while you cycle. Or, better yet, use the Echelon Fit app (additional monthly fee required) to take advantage of daily live classes, more than 3,000 on-demand workouts and music playlists, or connect with world-class instructors. Ride towards your best health and save $200 doing it when you use the coupon code ECHELON at checkout, meaning you'll spend just $599 on the EX-3 Smart Connect fitness bike on StackSocial now through Feb. 19.
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy