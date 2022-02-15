How much PROOF against Hillary Clinton does the media need?

In the grand scheme of things, Donald Trump has bigger problems to deal with than 15 boxes of papers. After all, the former president is under investigation in Washington, New York and Georgia for allegations ranging from improperly pressuring officials to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory to possible fraud at the Trump Organization. He is in a war of words with Mitch McConnell, who accuses him of inciting the Capitol "insurrection," and is accusing Mike Pence of failing in his duty to "overturn the election." He is backing the RNC’s censure of Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for helping probe "legitimate political discourse" on Jan. 6. And he is trying to elect like-minded Republicans in the midterms and defeat critics he dismisses as RINOs.

POTUS ・ 8 DAYS AGO