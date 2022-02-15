ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

How much PROOF against Hillary Clinton does the media need?

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s now even MORE evidence that further criminalizes the Hillary Clinton campaign, proving those within the campaign...

Daily Mail

Chairman of Jan. 6 committee reveals Bill Barr has spoken to investigators and says there's 'credible evidence' that Trump administration planned to use military to seize voting machines in 2020

Former Attorney General Bill Barr has met with the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot, Chairman Bennie Thompson revealed on Sunday. The Mississippi Democrat appeared on CBS News' Face The Nation where he confirmed a report that Donald Trump was presented with an executive order during the last full month of his presidency which would have had the military seize voting machines in battleground states.
MSNBC

Jan. 6 rally leader turns on Trump: Would not vote for him again

One of the organizers of the Trump rally that occurred on January 6th, Dustin Stockton, joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss the failed MAGA plot to overturn the presidential election and the House Select Committee’s probe into the insurrection. Stockton tells Melber he "would find it very, very difficult to support Donald Trump" in the future. Jan. 22, 2022.
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Voices: Hillary Clinton is back, whether you like it or not — and Trump certainly doesn’t

Those suffering from shouty-septuagenarian burnout will be unhappy to hear that it’s 2016 all over again. Hillary Clinton is making speeches, and Donald Trump is insisting that she’s responsible for a political scandal that’s “bigger than Watergate”. In a tantrum that’s largely been ignored by the non-Fox media, the former president has insisted repeatedly that Clinton spied on his White House and tried to frame him as a Russian asset. “Trump & Fox are desperately spinning up a fake scandal to distract from his real ones. So it’s a day that ends in Y,” Clinton tweeted in response to the...
MSNBC

'Cutting very close to Trump': Bombshell MAGA memos have 45 scrambling

New memos obtained by The New York Times reveal the Trump campaign was attempting to buy more time to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Meanwhile, a memo obtained by The Washington Post suggests Trump allies planned to use NSA data in an attempt to show foreign powers meddled in the election to help Biden win. Former federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade explains this could possibly result in a "very serious conspiracy charge."Feb. 4, 2022.
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
#Americans
Washington Times

Even Democrats are shocked

Joe Biden is nominally in charge, but ever since he farmed out his agenda to the Sanders/Warren/Squad wing of the party, normative liberals and all other Americans have had a bad case of indigestion (“Biden‘s feckless foreign policy provokes dangerous adventurism,” Web, Feb. 10). Regular congressional order...
New York Post

Ex-Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany hands over texts to Jan. 6 panel

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has provided text messages to the House Select Committee investigating last year’s deadly Capitol riot, according to a new report. ABC News, citing a source familiar with the investigation, reported that the Trump-era spokeswoman turned over the texts to the committee after...
MSNBC

Subpoenaed Trump aide runs from military and elector plots in MSNBC interview

Former assistant to Donald Trump and trade adviser Peter Navarro joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber for his first exclusive TV appearance since getting subpoenaed by the January 6th committee. Pressed by Melber on his knowledge of the Trump campaign’s fraudulent electors plot, Navarro claims it was not on his “radar.” Navarro also tells Melber he had “nothing to do with” the plot to have the military seize voting machines and “no knowledge” his aide let election deniers into the Oval Office. Melber fact-checks Navarro in real time.Feb. 11, 2022.
Fox News

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago documents could include confidential material; most Hillary critics silent

In the grand scheme of things, Donald Trump has bigger problems to deal with than 15 boxes of papers. After all, the former president is under investigation in Washington, New York and Georgia for allegations ranging from improperly pressuring officials to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory to possible fraud at the Trump Organization. He is in a war of words with Mitch McConnell, who accuses him of inciting the Capitol "insurrection," and is accusing Mike Pence of failing in his duty to "overturn the election." He is backing the RNC’s censure of Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for helping probe "legitimate political discourse" on Jan. 6. And he is trying to elect like-minded Republicans in the midterms and defeat critics he dismisses as RINOs.
POTUS
MSNBC

Why Trump hiding classified docs at his sleaze palace could help Merrick Garland

The National Archives has asked the Department of Justice to investigate whether former President Donald Trump unlawfully handled government records. The request followed the news this week that Trump had to turn over 15 boxes of documents he had improperly brought to Mar-a-Lago from the White House. Those materials reportedly included purported “love letters” (Trump’s words) from North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, a map Trump infamously marked up to support his incorrect prediction of Hurricane Dorian’s path in 2019, and potentially classified documents.
POTUS
MSNBC

What made Trump’s response to Pence unexpectedly strange

After Donald Trump spent much of last week arguing that his former vice president had the unilateral authority to help overturn the 2020 election, Mike Pence did something dramatic: He told the truth and explained publicly that the former president was simply incorrect. "I heard this week that President Trump...
POTUS

