At CES back in January, Nvidia announced two new desktop graphics cards. One of them, the lower-midrange RTX 3050, got pricing and a release date, and the reviews have already come and gone. The other, the tippy-top-end RTX 3090 Ti, had some of its specs announced, but the company said it would have more specifics "by the end of the month."

RETAIL ・ 5 DAYS AGO