Handfuls of baseball insiders have pointed out that MLB could lift the ongoing lockout that began after midnight ET on Dec. 2 so negotiations with the MLB Players Association about the big-money issues that divide the two sides could take place under the terms of the old collective bargaining agreement. That isn't happening anytime soon, as MLB confirmed expected news on Friday and announced that the start of spring-training games has been pushed back until at least March 5.

MLB ・ 23 HOURS AGO