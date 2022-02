Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones's movie Fresh has a brand new trailer and people are loving the look so far. Back at Sundance, people got a taste of what the movie was doing and the buzz became palpable. On social media, there were a ton of posts about what the larger world would do once it released. Now, Edgar-Jones and Stan have a surprise hit bubbling under the surface. The Marvel actor has been busy with The 355 and Pam & Tommy recently. Edgar-Jones has Where the Crawdads Sing coming up shortly as well. This is will likely be a hit with people who enjoy a thriller and beautiful people jetting around. Check out the trailer for yourself down below.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO