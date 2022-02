moneyPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) Is more money coming from the government? The quick answer is it depends on your situation. Before I dig into that, let's start with a quick recap. Overall, $3,200 has been paid to eligible adults. This total is made up of a payment of $1,200 in Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act back in March 2020, $600 in a December relief measure, and $1,400 under the American Rescue Plan in March 2021. So, if you have not received the full amount of $3,200, it is a good idea to check with the Internal Revenue Service here.

