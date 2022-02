The risk was rattled this week as geopolitical uncertainty loomed in the form of Russia and the threat of an incursion into Ukraine. Volatility soared sinking stocks and lifting gold. At the time of writing the picture is still not entirely clear what the situation is. However, for the most part, markets are accepting claims of a Russian withdrawal from Crimea despite the West still asking to see concrete evidence of that action. UK inflation hit a record high, but the Bank of England is expecting a rise in inflation above 7% in April anyway. Inflation prints around the world will continue to grab headlines as records are smashed.

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO