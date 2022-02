We are firm believers in treating yourself for Valentine's Day, so on top of snagging a few products from Chanel's new No.1 collection and a gorgeous crossbody purse, we're also snagging a mattress from the Tuft & Needle President's Day sale. Yes, you read that right. The luxury mattress brand's President's Day sale is happening right now, meaning you can score 20 percent off its best-selling mattresses (from twin to California king sizes) and 10 percent off customer favorite bedtime basics (no coupon code needed). The best part is the sale lasts through February 21, so you have time to compare models to find the best one for you. But we suggest you hop on the deal now to ensure you'll be sleeping on your new mattress come February 14. Here are the five best deals to score from the sale.

SHOPPING ・ 13 DAYS AGO