China 3 USA 0 Beijing inflicts a severe economic defeat on America

raleighnews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew figures show that on trade, economic growth and inflation, China's comprehensively come out on top and US sanctions have failed miserably. The news that US inflation has reached its highest level for 40 years, at 7.5% in January, is the most explicit indicator of serious problems in its economy. The...

Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
Andrei Tapalaga

China Might Steal $100 Million American Fighter Jet Sunk in the Chinese Sea

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning IIWikimedia Commons. Recently a Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter jet had a small “mishap” during take-off and it ended up sinking into the Chinese sea. The pilot got out ok, but now on the ocean bed of China sits a jet fighter that is estimated to value over $100 million. The fighter jet was from the USS Carl Vinson carrier and it was preparing to go out for military practice, but something went wrong with the electrical systems and ended up crashing on the deck and landing in water.
MSNBC

Trump confesses to the whole plot to overturn the 2020 election

Trump confesses to the whole plot to overturn the 2020 election
Fox News

Pelosi spent over $500K on private jets despite claiming ‘we have a moral obligation’ to reduce emissions

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has spent over $500,000 on private jets since 2020 despite repeatedly describing climate change as an "existential" threat the U.S. has a "moral" obligation to address. According to campaign filings with the Federal Election Commission, Pelosi’s campaign paid a Virginia-based private aviation provider, Advanced Aviation Team,...
FOXBusiness

China carrying out ‘master plan’ to take over US: John Ratcliffe

China’s playbook for taking over the United States aims to dominate America’s industries one by one, former DNI John Ratcliffe explained on "Mornings with Maria" Monday. JOHN RATCLIFFE: Wall Street has put profits above our national security, so to tech giants in Silicon Valley. Now we're seeing it in Hollywood, where, you know, the American people are essentially being indoctrinated by a Hollywood industry where China is never the bad guy. And at the same time, what they're doing is rob, replicating and replacing, and creating their own film industry so that they can indoctrinate their own population to the exclusion of American filmmakers. So, unfortunately, this has been… the pattern and it will continue. It's part of the master plan for China to supplant the United States in all aspects…
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
Washington Times

Even Democrats are shocked

Joe Biden is nominally in charge, but ever since he farmed out his agenda to the Sanders/Warren/Squad wing of the party, normative liberals and all other Americans have had a bad case of indigestion (“Biden‘s feckless foreign policy provokes dangerous adventurism,” Web, Feb. 10). Regular congressional order...
