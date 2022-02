Noah Beck and Larri Merritt, best known as “Larray” on social media, are getting behind the mic to launch a new podcast next week. Produced and financed by Studio71, Put a Sock In It premieres on Feb. 15 and will feature the duo speaking with an array of guests, giving life advice and playfully bickering with one another about “the randomest things ever,” as Merritt described it to The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterNPR's 'How I Built This' Strikes Licensing Deal With Amazon Music, Wondery (Exclusive)TikTok Dancer Michael Le, Known as JustMaiko, Signs With WME (Exclusive)Listen: 'Awards Chatter' Podcast Episodes With 23...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO