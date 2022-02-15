ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Emmanuel Acho Dubs Sean McVay the Elon Musk of the NFL

The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pKQqI_0eEywq1v00

Now that Sean McVay has finally won a Super Bowl the time has come to really treat him like a genius. Sure, his championship gameplan included one of the worst rushing attacks in NFL history, but his team won so what can you do? On Monday's Speak For Yourself, Emmanuel Acho bestowed the greatest compliment possible on McVay, saying he's the Elon Musk of the NFL.

Acho's argument is that McVay, like Musk, is "incredibly forward-thinking." This is evident by McVay's willingness to trade draft picks to acquire players that will help him win immediately. This is the new way of thinking so get on board. Acho even points out a team that has followed McVay's blueprint - the 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers who brought in a bunch of star players last year to win the Super Bowl.

It sounds like a foolproof plan. Just do what Sean McVay does. Even if you do it before him.

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Here's Why Joe Burrow Can't Be the Face of the NFL

Joe Burrow has entered into rooms where the loud buzz from Face of the NFL conversations can be made out if one presses a glass against the door and really focuses. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback has done everything but win the Super Bowl in his second professional season and he may very well do that. His star has skyrocketed and the next two weeks will be an appropriate celebration of an extremely confident and accomplished football players. Having said all that, Burrow will not be the face of the league even if he beats the Los Angeles Rams by four touchdowns.
NFL
The Big Lead

Antonio Brown and Masked Kanye West Provide Super Bowl LVI's Weirdest Moment

The stars are out in full force at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. It's a veritable who's who with the SoFi Stadium scoreboard identifying the glitziest and most glamorous with great speed and competency. No shot will be weirder, though, than the one early in the second quarter showing Antonio Brown next to Kanye West. Rare is the occasion when the former NFL wide receiver is the less combustible party in the frame.
NFL
The Big Lead

Roger Goodell Leaves the Door Open to Removing an NFL Owner

Roger Goodell met with the media on Wednesday as the NFL's events for Super Bowl LVI kicked into high gear. He answered a ton of questions about the league's need for diversity in hiring, but one comment stood out. When asked if the league's other owners have the authority to remove another owner, he said he believed they could.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Responds To Tom Brady

Matthew Stafford is enjoying himself at the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl parade on Wednesday afternoon. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and his team are celebrating their championship in Los Angeles today. Stafford and his teammates are managing to stay hydrated. Video of a feeling good Stafford giving a speech at...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
ClutchPoints

Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
NFL
The Big Lead

Snoop Dogg Caught Smoking Before Super Bowl Halftime Show

Snoop Dogg was part of Super Bowl LVI's epic halftime show on Sunday, joining Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and Mary J. Blige. They turned in an incredible performance the masses on social media loved. An eagle-eyed cameraman caught Snoop "warming up" for the performance a few minutes before he went on.
NFL
The Big Lead

Super Bowl Parking Prices in Los Angeles are Absolutely Insane

Driving and parking in Los Angeles has always been an issue. Too many cars and not enough room combine to create a typically-disastrous situation for a city where public transport has never been a strong suit. Throw a Super Bowl crowd on top of that and you have the scene currently playing out in La La Land.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ramsnfl
The Big Lead

Five Trade Destinations For Carson Wentz If the Colts Decide He's Too Expensive

Carson Wentz is coming off a pretty good season as starting quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts. Indianapolis went 9-8 and just missed the playoffs while Wentz threw 27 touchdown passes and a few of the most outrageous interceptions you'll ever seen. The one thing we know is that Wentz isn't the longterm answer in Indy, especially at the current price.
NFL
The Spun

A Blockbuster Cowboys Trade Idea Is Being Floated

When a team’s season ends earlier than expected, front office leaders tend to make several drastic moves during the offseason. The Dallas Cowboys might not be an exception. On Thursday, Mike Fisher of Cowboy Maven floated around the possibility of the Dallas Cowboys orchestrating a blockbuster trade involving standout offensive lineman Tyron Smith.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Make Decision On Kirk Cousins: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested Deshaun Watson had his eyes on the Minnesota Vikings. That put Kirk Cousins’ future with the organization in jeopardy. However, on Thursday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested that Cousins will be the team’s starting quarterback when the 2022 season kicks off.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Sean McVay’s girlfriend slams retirement rumors

There was a lot of talk leading up to the Super Bowl about Sean McVay potentially taking a break from coaching, but his longtime girlfriend has seemingly put an end to those rumors. After the Los Angeles Rams held their Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, McVay’s fiancee Veronika Khomyn posted...
NFL
The Big Lead

Drake Puts Huge Bets on the Rams and Odell Beckham Jr.

We have our first big celebrity bets on Super Bowl LVI and it's the Champagne Papi himself checking in. Drake has made $1.6 million* in bets on the Los Angeles Rams to win the big game, and Odell Beckham Jr.'s numbers. He posted the bets to his Instagram page. (*The...
NFL
The Spun

Steve Young Names 1 Landing Spot For Aaron Rodgers: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young was asked about rumors linking Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to his former team. “If I’m Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady or anybody — Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo — I want to be here,” Young said about the 49ers. “I want to be there! This is the place.”
NFL
The Big Lead

Emmanuel Acho Has Some Questions About Brian Flores' Representation

It's been one week since Brian Flores filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL and its teams. And although much of the discovery process is happening behind closed doors, it seems fair to say that the resulting momentum and public-relations battle hasn't been a resounding success. There has been support, but precious little in the form of allies putting their names and experiences on the line with corroborating or supporting evidence. The former Miami Dolphins coach has also been second-guessed for choosing a law firm that seems to have its own problems committing to diverse hires.
NFL
Popculture

Shailene Woodley Reportedly Sends Message on Aaron Rodgers Split With First Outing, But Not Really

CORRECTION: The post was written based on reports labeling the photos in question as new. They actually seem to be older than labeled. People weren't particularly shocked after Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers went their separate ways, ending their engagement after less than two years together. Although neither party has spoken publicly, Woodley was reportedly spotted doing some low-key shopping in Malibu without her engagement ring. That said, these reports seem to be incorrect and the photos in question are older than the current situation.
FOOTBALL
The Big Lead

Kevin Durant Liked an Instagram Post About James Harden Wanting a Trade

The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching and James Harden is still a member of the Brooklyn Nets. Harden apparently wants to be traded, but is worried about what people will think if he demands a trade for a second time in 13 months. One more fun twist is that the Adrian Wojnarowski report on the situation was turned into an Instagram post by The Score and the post was liked by Kevin Durant.
NBA
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy