A herd of bighorn sheep near Garden of the Gods was relocated Tuesday by Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff — a project two years in the making. Parks and Wildlife staff dropped a 70-by-70-foot net over nearly two dozen bighorn sheep they had lured with apple pulp. In the 90 minutes that followed, the team blindfolded and restricted the legs of the sheep as they untangled them. The team then sedated them and assessed their health while searching for disease. Each sheep received an ear tag, and some were given transmitting collars before they were loaded into a trailer for shipment to Beaver Creek State Wildlife Area near Penrose, officials said in a news release.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO