Animals

Bear Harvest Down in 2021

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of black bears taken during the 2021 hunting season was down from the previous year, but within 10% of the five year average....

WIBW

Harvesters to distribute free food Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters Community Food Network will be distributing free food Tuesday morning. The mobile food pantry is in partnership with the Topeka Turnaround Team and takes place the second Tuesday of each month. Food will be distributed in the parking lot of the Stormont Vail Events Center...
TOPEKA, KS
Roanoke Daily Herald

Harvest season announced for striped bass

RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Executive Director, Cameron Ingram, signed a proclamation outlining significant changes to the 2022 striped bass harvest season in the Roanoke River Management Area. The entire Roanoke River Management Area will be open for harvest of striped bass April 23-24 and April...
RALEIGH, NC

