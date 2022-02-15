ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Royal Photos of the Week - February 14th

By Andrea Pérez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JqcSw_0eEyvtiJ00
Royal News! 15 Photos | ROYALS Royal Photos of the Week - February 14th From Prince William making a royal visit to the UAE to his brother, Prince Harry at the Super Bowl with Princess Eugenie

This week our beloved British and Spanish Royals had some great moments and were quite engaged in charity and leisure events. From Prince William making a royal visit to the UAE to meet diplomats, receiving an honor for participating in 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay and planting trees with children in Abu Dhabi’s wetlands, to Queen Leticia from Spain attending a ﻿meeting in Madrid at the National Museum of Natural Sciences for “Breaking glass ceilings: Women scientists, from the laboratory to entrepreneurship,” these royals continue to take their royal duties seriously.

We can also see that some royals also make time for entertainment. Prince Harry and his cousin Princess Eugenie were seen at the Super Bowl in Los Angeles and Queen Sofia of Spain attended a music concert in Madrid.

Scroll below to see the top royal photos of this week.

Comments / 1

Related
countryliving.com

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reportedly Wanted Move To Windsor Castle With The Queen And Were Denied

A recently resurfaced report from the Sunday Times is shedding some light into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's living situation in England. As most ~royal watchers~ know, the Duke and Duchess were living in a two-bedroom cottage at Kensington Palace, and understandably wanted somewhere bigger to raise a family after their wedding. According to the Times, the couple had their hearts set on Windsor Castle, and "asked the Queen if living quarters could be made available after their marriage."
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Royal Fans Not Convinced They Saw Meghan Markle's Husband At Super Bowl 2022? Sussex Couple Might Reportedly Return To UK For Prince Charles

Supporters of Prince Harry took to Twitter to point out the changes they noticed. Prince Harry surprised everyone when he attended the star-studded Super Bowl in California on Sunday without his wife, Meghan Markle. Instead, the Duke of Sussex was spotted enjoying the game between Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals with his cousin, Princess Eugenie.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Couple Beats Kate Middleton And Prince William Even After Megxit? Duke Reportedly Did This To Surprise Former 'Suits' Actress

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry proved that they remain significant in the U.K. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have always been compared to Kate Middleton and Prince William. The public, as a matter of fact, has also had this idea of the two royal couples competing – be it in their roles as senior working royals or in their respective personal lives.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Harry
SheKnows

Queen Elizabeth Confirmed Who She’d Like to Be Queen of England In a Shocking Public Statement

Queen Elizabeth II has remained low-key the past few months, but before her big day, she decided to drop a bombshell that answered everyone’s main question. On the eve of her Accession Day, where she’ll start to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June which marks her 70th year as a British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth shocked everyone when she finally confirmed she would like Duchess Camilla to be the next Queen once her son takes the throne, per People.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madrid#British Royal Family#Royal Photos Of#Spanish Royals#Uae
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Sarah Ferguson’s Ex-Husband Obsessed With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle? Duke Of York Allegedly Wants To Visit Sussexes In Los Angeles

Prince Andrew allegedly wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's support amid his sexual abuse case. Prince Andrew could be heading for a trial amid his sexual abuse case. In his statement, he also said that he wants the case to head to court so that he could defend himself against Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s allegations. Even though he’s now considered a private citizen, it’s highly likely for Prince Andrew to be in need of the royal family’s support during this difficult time.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet gets first royal visitor?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the US in 2020 and since then, they've welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born in June 2021. And it seems that the tot had her first visit from a member of the royal family over the weekend, as Princess Eugenie was spotted in the stands with cousin Prince Harry at the Super Bowl.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Abu Dhabi
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband 'Desperate' To Return To U.K. Because Of This? Royal Collaborates With Serena Williams For A Cause

Prince Harry reportedly wants to bring Archie and Lilibet to Britain. Prince Harry made headlines recently after he seemingly confirmed that he is planning to return to the U.K. to join the upcoming revelries in honor of Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee. The husband of Meghan Markle is currently seeking a judicial review after expressing his security concerns when his family steps foot in Britain.
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Meghan Markle Missing: Where is Meghan Markle?

(Image credit: Getty Images ¦ WPA Pool) Meghan Markle has been out of the headlines for a few weeks, while Prince Harry’s latest moves have gotten a lot of attention. Fans believe the Duke has taken complete control of his connection with the royal family and other current issues.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband To Be Ousted In Prince Charles, William And Andrew's Group? Duke Reportedly Not Ready To Return To The U.K. With Archie And Lilibet

Prince Harry is reportedly set to experience another heartbreak. Prince Harry is reported to be having the time of his life, together with Meghan Markle, Archie, and Lilibet, in the United States two years since his infamous Megxit. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed that they decided to depart from the Firm as they want to live a more peaceful life with their children and become financially independent from the Sovereign Grant.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Prince William, Kate Middleton Allegedly Complaining About Prince Harry’s Request For British Security

Prince William and Kate Middleton are allegedly fuming after learning about Prince Harry’s request to have security while he’s in the United Kingdom. In its Feb. 7 issue, Star claimed that Prince William and Middleton couldn’t believe Prince Harry’s request because they know that only heirs to the throne and their families have 24-hour protection.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more / Las novedades sobre las casas reales, celebrities, moda, belleza, lifestyle y más

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy