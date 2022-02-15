Royal News! 15 Photos | ROYALS Royal Photos of the Week - February 14th From Prince William making a royal visit to the UAE to his brother, Prince Harry at the Super Bowl with Princess Eugenie

This week our beloved British and Spanish Royals had some great moments and were quite engaged in charity and leisure events. From Prince William making a royal visit to the UAE to meet diplomats, receiving an honor for participating in 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay and planting trees with children in Abu Dhabi’s wetlands, to Queen Leticia from Spain attending a ﻿meeting in Madrid at the National Museum of Natural Sciences for “Breaking glass ceilings: Women scientists, from the laboratory to entrepreneurship,” these royals continue to take their royal duties seriously.

We can also see that some royals also make time for entertainment. Prince Harry and his cousin Princess Eugenie were seen at the Super Bowl in Los Angeles and Queen Sofia of Spain attended a music concert in Madrid.

Scroll below to see the top royal photos of this week.