Police link woman to crime using DNA allegedly taken from rape kit

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WTVO) — Police in San Francisco reportedly used DNA taken from a rape kit to tie a woman to a crime. The city’s district attorney says that’s a violation of her constitutional rights.

According to The Guardian , the woman’s DNA was collected as part of a domestic violence and sexual abuse case several years ago. Police identified her based on evidence left at the scene of a felony property crime.

District Attorney Chesa Boudin told the San Francisco Chronicle that use of victim’s DNA could violate California’s Bill of Rights and may deter victims of sexual assault from coming forward.

“Law enforcement retaining and using DNA collected from survivors’ sexual assault exams to incriminate them hurts survivors,” Boudin said. “Public safety demands that we support sexual assault survivors and end any practices that dissuade them from coming forward.”

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott told the Chronicle the woman was identified using DNA from a different database, not from the profile collected in the rape exam, but said his department would review the matter.

