ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Police link woman to crime using DNA allegedly taken from rape kit

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JvKVk_0eEyvFqb00

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WTVO) — Police in San Francisco reportedly used DNA taken from a rape kit to tie a woman to a crime. The city’s district attorney says that’s a violation of her constitutional rights.

According to The Guardian , the woman’s DNA was collected as part of a domestic violence and sexual abuse case several years ago. Police identified her based on evidence left at the scene of a felony property crime.

District Attorney Chesa Boudin told the San Francisco Chronicle that use of victim’s DNA could violate California’s Bill of Rights and may deter victims of sexual assault from coming forward.

“Law enforcement retaining and using DNA collected from survivors’ sexual assault exams to incriminate them hurts survivors,” Boudin said. “Public safety demands that we support sexual assault survivors and end any practices that dissuade them from coming forward.”

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott told the Chronicle the woman was identified using DNA from a different database, not from the profile collected in the rape exam, but said his department would review the matter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Murder-suicide suspect named by investigators

ROCKTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) ─ The driver blamed for a deadly Monday crash in Rockton has been identified by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 9 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to the intersection of Bates Road and Freeport Road. A black Dodge Ram and a grey Ford Focus were found on the scene. […]
ROCKTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Murder-suicide suspected in woman’s beating death, Rockton crash

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities in suburban Chicago are investigating the possibility that a man suspected in the beating death of his girlfriend intentionally swerved into oncoming traffic near Rockton, killing himself and the driver of another vehicle. Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Chris Covelli says it was a “strong theory” of investigators that the man […]
ROCKTON, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chesa Boudin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Crime#Police#Rape Kit
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police arrest Rockford man on drug-dealing charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Police have arrested Laradius Richards, 33, after a drug-dealing investigation. Police say they found 140 grams of cocaine, Ecstasy and marijuana in his home in the 2300 block of School Street on Wednesday, February 9th. He has been charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit man wanted for attempted murder

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are searching for Markis Crenshaw, 33, a suspect in an attempted murder. According to police, Crenshaw shot a 43-year-old man in the 500 block of 8th Street at 2:35 a.m. on February 10th. The victim was treated for gunshot wounds at a local hospital but survived. Crenshaw has been […]
BELOIT, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Canadian police ticketing, warning truckers to leave

OTTOWA, Can. (WTVO) — Canadian police told protesters in the country’s capital that it is time to go home. Authorities in Ottawa began ticketing vehicle that are taking part in protests against COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday. Officers also handed out notices informing drivers that they risk arrest and the loss of their licenses under Canada’s […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man charged with selling Fentanyl

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says Cory Colquett, 30, has been arrested on charges of dealing Fentanyl in the Rockford area. According to police, Colquett was arrested in the 3300 block of N. Alpine Road on Friday, February 4th. Police said they recovered over 100 grams of Fentanyl and cash during […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Car smashes into Rockford tutoring center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tutoring sessions were brought to a screeching halt Thursday after a car smashed through the front doors of a local business. First responders were called to the Huntington Learning Center, at 5301 E. State Street, around 1 p.m. when a green Kia drove through the glass front doors. At least one […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy