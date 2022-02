I'm not one that likes to go too crazy or anything, but I enjoy going out on the weekends when the weather is feeling nice, and grab a few drinks with my friends. Occasionally I'll like to go dancing or find a really energetic atmosphere, but otherwise, I like a place where I can sit down, have a meal, try some new local drinks, catch up with whoever I'm with, and maybe even see some live music, depending on the location.

NEW PALTZ, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO